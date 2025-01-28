Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: 'Biblical rain' causes huge damage to gallops
Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls reflects on his weekend runners at Cheltenham and provides an update after unprecented rain submerged gallops at Ditcheat...
Extraordinary downpour leaves Ditcheat gallops under water
Stage Star set for Aintree while Monmiral goes to Cheltenham
Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries - New Episode
Paul's Ditcheat Diary 🗒️-- Betfair Racing (@BetfairRacing) January 27, 2025
Notable performances in defeat for Stage Star and Monmiral but a 'biblical' downpour on Sunday saw some of the Ditcheat gallops submerged in water.@PFNicholls shares the latest with @BetfairBarry. pic.twitter.com/JhX9USQLD7
On Sunday, a sudden downpour left Ditcheat gallops submerged in water and, as they try to minimise the damage, Paul Nicholls and his team are still uncertain about how bad it will be.
"In 33 years of being at Ditcheat, I have never seen rain like it. It was Biblical rain. The damage that water does is incredible. I was out last night with Rob, my gallops man, and we could not believe what we were seeing.
"We have been able to school. But I haven't been able to assess the damage yet. There is no point in pretending it will be ok. There is a huge amount of damage and we will have to find a way to fix it. But there is more rain forecast."
Ditcheat runners Star in defeat at Cheltenham Trials
At the Cheltenham Trials day on Saturday, Stage Star caught the eye when finishing second to the favourite L'homme Presse in the Betfair Costwold Chase.
Paul said: "We are thrilled with the way Stage Star ran on Saturday. It was a super race, two good horse battling and we just lost by three-quarters of a length. The step up in trip suited him and he jumped the best he has ever jumped. He was giving four pounds to L'homme Presse as well.
"Stage Star is not going to run in the Cheltenham Gold Cup. He will go to Aintree for the Bowl [at the Grand National Festival in April]. The track will suit him. We will have him fresh and well.
What's next for Monmiral after his second in the Betfair Cleeve Hurdle?
"He ran very well on Saturday. He is in the Stayers Hurdle and the Pertemps at the Cheltenham Festival, so we will have to make a decision nearer the time about which one he runs in. But we were thrilled with him at the weekend.
Ginny's Destiny will improve when he steps up
Finally, a word about Ginny's Destiny who was also in action at Cheltenham on Saturday.
"I am dying to run him over three miles," said Paul. "He was able to dominate last year in his comfort zone. On Saturday, he was flat all the way. The winner came through from off the pace and stamina won the day.
"Like Stage Star, Ginny's Destiny should show big improvement when we step him up in trip."
This is a condensed summary of Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries. Watch the latest episode now to hear the full conversation and read Paul's exclusive preview of his runners every week on Betting.Betfair.
