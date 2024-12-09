Paul Nicholls

Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries: Ginny's destined for Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham

Paul Nicholls reveals what's next for Team Ditcheat

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls talks to Betfair's Lauren Hayhoe about his weekend runners and reveals what's next for Ginny's Destiny...

Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diaries

Ginny's Destiny to run in Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham

Storm Darragh wreaked havoc with the weekend's racing but Paul Nicholls still had runners in action and their performances have left him with plenty to think about.

After Ginny's Destiny finished third Peterborough Chase at Huntingdon on Sunday, the Betfair ambassador knows what's next for the talented eight-year-old.

He said: "I think we worked out yesterday that he wants a lot further than two-and-a-half. [His jockey] Harry Cobden said she is probably better left-handed. So we will go back to Cheltenham now and I am going to aim him for the Cotsworld Chase.

"Cheltenham suits him very well. He is crying out for three-miles, so we will freshen him up and then take him to the Cotswold Chase."

The Cotswold Chase will be part of a day of Betfair-sponsored racing on Saturday 25 January.

Storm Darragh set-backs for Team Ditcheat

Storm Darragh caused the cancellation of racing at Chepstow on Saturday where Paul was supposed to have nine runners. What is the plan for those horses now?

"That was a bit of a nightmare because a lot of those horses were in the perfect races. I have not got definite plans for them yet. We need to find alternative races. But there is a lot of racing in the next couple of weeks and I am confident that we will find races for them.

"Gelino Bello was supposed to be going to the Welsh National on 27 December and, having been off for a while, he needed a run before that. So we may have to scrub plans to send Gelino Bello to the Welsh National and perhaps go for something like the Roland Merwick at Wetherby."

Cobden back and winning after fall

Team Ditcheat switched jockeys on Saturday, replacing Harry Cobden with Freddie Gingell.

Gingell was on board Henri The Second for a comfortable win at Sandown on Saturday but David Power Jockey's Cup contender Cobden was back in the saddle on Sunday.

"Harry had quite a bad fall at Plumpton last Monday," Paul explained. "He was a bit sore so we thought it was a good idea for him to have a day off before Sunday at Huntingdon. And of course, he rode Clotilda to victory there."

Watch Ditcheat Diary to find out what else Paul said about his weekend runners and find out what Team Ditcheat have planned this week.

On Friday, Paul will discuss his weekend runners with Barry in the next episode of Ditcheat Decs and provide exclusive insight on them all in his Betfair column.

