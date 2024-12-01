Horseracing News: Betfair to sponsor New Year's Day and Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham

Betfair back as sponsor at Cheltenham

Brand on board for NYD and Festival Trials Day

Two days of thrilling races to set tone for Festival

Betfair will be back at Cheltenham racecourse as a sponsor for two days of top class horse racing in the New Year.

Punters can enjoy a thrilling line-up of Betfair-sponsored races at Cheltenham's New Year's Day meeting and Festival Trials Day on 25 January.

On New Year's Day, Betfair will partner with Cheltenham for The Betfair Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 2), The Betfair Exchange Handicap Chase (Class 1) (Premier Handicap) and The best odds on the Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle Race (Class 2).

On Saturday 25 January, for Festival Trials Day, Betfair will sponsor The Betfair Exchange Handicap Steeple Chase (Class 1) (Premier Handicap) and The Betfair Cotswold Steeple Chase (Class 1) (Grade 2).

The latter race is the feature race of Festival Trials Day. It boasts a rich history, producing fantastic renewals over the years with strong winners such as Neptune Collonges, Frodon, and 2024 winner Capodanno for the Willie Mullins team.

Both meetings will be fascinating in their own right but they will also set the stage for the drama and excitement of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival.

Betfair back at the home of jump racing

Richard Hayward, Managing Director Betfair commented today: ''It's great to see Betfair back sponsoring at the Home of Jump Racing. This sponsorship is part of our ongoing commitment to supporting the racing industry and adding these races to our existing portfolio helps us create a well-defined sponsorship story throughout the National Hunt season. Starting with the G1 Betfair Chase in November, we now have major racedays every month up to the Festival in March.

Dan Glavin, Bookmaker Partnerships Manager for The Jockey Club, said: "It's fantastic to have Betfair back at Cheltenham as the sponsor of these two racedays. Flutter has an ongoing commitment to racing and we're delighted that they have continued to show their support with these popular fixtures."

It is a busy time of year for Betfair when it comes to sponsoring horse racing. Last weekend saw the Betfair Chase at Haydock meeting and next weekend all eyes will be on Sandown for the Betfair Tingle Creek. You can read previews, big race verdicts and more from out experts in the build-up next week.

In the meantime, check out this weekend's horse racing tips and read Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls' preview of his runners.