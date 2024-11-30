Paul Nicholls: Giant of a horse Inthewaterside should run very well at Newbury

Twinjets has come on a bundle and must have a great chance

Inthewaterside has done plenty at home and has strong claims

Liari another with solid claims and this has been the target

Kandoo Kid loves Newbury and goes well fresh so has a big chance in feature

She showed plenty last season, winning her bumper on her debut in February before finishing second in the Grade 2 mares' bumper at Aintree. We are chucking her in the deep end a bit in this Listed mares' novice hurdle but she jumps well and should be competitive.

He won this race last year and looks a useful addition to the team but is probably a month behind the rest of ours after sustaining a nasty injury on his final start at Aintree last season. He was one of ours who enjoyed a gallop at Newbury early last week. Win, lose or draw he is bound to come on plenty for the run.

He is an improving horse who joined us half way through last season and is unexposed after just three runs over fences. He has come on a bundle for his last run, when he performed with credit, looks amazing in his coat and must have a big chance.

He's a giant of a horse and the plan was to go chasing with him this season but given the lack of opportunities over fences for novices these days it makes sense to run him here to take the freshness off him before the switch to chasing.

Despite a tendency to race a bit too keenly last season he was very progressive and probably ran his best race when third in a Grade 3 handicap hurdle at Aintree on his last start. He's had a wind op, has done plenty at home and should run very well.

He missed last season after sustaining a minor injury when getting off the mark over hurdles at Ascot in the spring of 2023. So while I've done as much as I can with him at home I feel he's bound to need the run after such a long absence. Then he will go chasing.

He's one I really like and ran lovely race at Chepstow last month under top weight in a handicap at a time a lot of ours were needing their first runs. If he has come on as much as Il Ridoto did from that day then we will be very happy. I've always had this target in mind for Liari who is suited by a flat track having won at Wincanton and Musselburgh. He has solid claims in this.

This race has been the aim since he came back into training in July. This is not a classic renewal of the Coral Gold Cup, more like a good handicap and Kandoo Kid has plenty in his favour. He has a great record round Newbury, jumps beautifully, goes well fresh and his gallop round this course early last week was highly encouraging.

Nico de Boinville, who rode him that day, said he felt awesome. Hopefully Kandoo Kid has a lovely each-way chance.

He won tidily at Wincanton last time, was raised 4lbs to a mark of 129 and has a sporting chance in a more competitive race.

Timeform Verdict

Twinjets was in need of the run when beaten a long way in fifth at Chepstow on his return last month and he duly took a big step forward with that outing under his belt, producing his best effort yet on Timeform's figures when runner-up in a two-and-a-half-mile handicap chase here three weeks ago.

Twinjets was beaten a couple of lengths but pulled 15 lengths clear of the third to show that he's on a decent mark, and he remains fairly treated following a 2 lb rise in the weights.

This step back up in trip ought to suit - he was an impressive winner over three miles on his first start for this yard at Doncaster last year - and this sound jumper should launch another bold bid.

