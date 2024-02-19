Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs: Pic D'Orhy goes straight to Aintree after Betfair Ascot Chase win

Pic D'Orhy goes to Aintree next

Ditcheat improver won Betfair Ascot Chase

A fabulous ride from Harry Cobden on Pic D'Orhy win the Betfair Ascot Chase on Saturday and Paul said:

"He was brilliant. He's still improving and I don't really know why. He loved the ground at Ascot on Saturday.

"I always thought he was going to be hard to beat and once he jumped the second the race was all over. A very good performance by horse and jockey.

"He will not run in the Ryanair Chase and Cheltenham and will go straight to Aintree instead."

Threeunderthrufive has National options

Threeunderthrufive also impressed and saw his Grand National odds cut from 33/134.00 to 25/126.00. But he is not certain to go to Aintree.

"He wouldn't want the ground too soft," said Paul. "The good to soft ground at Ascot on Saturday suited him so the team and I need to discuss what is next for him. The other option is the Scottish National at Ayr or the Gold Cup at Sandown.

"But he is a winner and he's in the Grand National, at Aintree, so it is an option for him."

Next stop Scotland for Rubaud

Barry checked on Rubaud's condition after his run at Wincanton on Saturday and Paul said:

"Rubaud is absolutely fine. I probably should not have run him, in all honesty. He's absolutely A1. He's going to have two or three weeks of quiet and then we will aim him for the Scottish Champion Hurdle and hope for some good fast gound like it was last year.

"After that, Rubaud will be chasing in the autumn."

Paul gave an early update on his plans for this weekend - which he will write about in his exclusive Betfair column later this week - saying Kalif Du Berlais would run in the Adonis at Kempton on Saturday.

"We just schooled him and he jumped very nicely. Harry is going to ride him in that."

