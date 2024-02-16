Serial Winners

Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs: Ground is perfect for Pic D'Orhy in Betfair Ascot Chase

Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls
Paul has 14 runners on a big Saturday

The Betfair Ascot Chase takes pride of place on a big Saturday for Paul Nicholls when our ambassador has 14 runners in action...

  • Pic D'Orhy aims to go one better in Betfair Ascot Chase

  • More on Ascot runners plus Haydock and Wincanton

  • Free Racing Multiple Every Weekend in February

    • It's a busy weekend for Team Ditcheat and on Friday morning Paul Nicholls kicked off his update by discussing Pic D'Orhy in the Grade 1 Betfair Ascot Chase.

    He's hoping to go one place better than last year and Paul said of his chances:

    "He's been in good form. [Race favourite] L'Homme Presse was impressive when he won the other day at Lingfield, so it is a good race.

    "This morning's ground update says good to soft which is ideal for Pic D'Orhy. I was hoping Ascot wouldn't get too much rain last night and this is perfect."

    Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs

    Team Ditcheat's Brave Kingdom goes in the 13:50 race at Ascot and Paul thinks he should have a good chance if he can build on his previous wins/

    "He's a progressive horse who missed quite a bit of time then came back, won nicely at Plumpton and Newbury.

    "He needs to step up here. He is in good shape, fresh and well, and hopefully has a good chance."

    Paul explained the decision to have Freddie Gingell ride Irish Hill in the 14:25:

    "Freddie is riding at the top of his game. Irish Hill was right at the limit of his handicap mark and we claim five off with Freddie. He won this race last year and is a nice each-way chance."

    Paul also has runners at Haydock and Wincanton, so watch Ditcheat Decs to get his update on them and read his exclusive Betfair column about their chances.

    Now Read Paul Nicholls: Track and trip ideal for Pic D'Orhy ahead of Betfair Ascot Chase

    Racing... Only Bettor. Watch the latest episode now.

