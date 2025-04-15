Paul Nicholls Wednesday Runners: Il Ridoto can go well at Cheltenham if the rain stays away

Paul Nicholls has four runners on Wednesday

Il Ridoto hoping for dry ground at Cheltenham

Kap Boy my best chance of the afternoon at Ffos Las

Cheltenham

He's a regular in these two and a half mile handicap chases at Cheltenham, has a fine record in them and won the Paddy Power Gold Cup in November in great style.

He never seems to be quite as good in the spring but I've freshened him up and he would have a chance if they don't get too much rain at Cheltenham as he hasn't enjoyed the soft ground in the winter.

Ffos Las

He's needed time as he's been big and backward and will be a better horse with another summer out to grass. He was too keen last time at Exeter where a mistake at the final flight was costly.

He's still learning to race and needs to settle better.

He had some decent bumper form and has shown plenty of promise on his last two runs over hurdles.

We still have not scratched the surface with Kap Boy who is ready to run a big race in this maiden hurdle.

He's given his owner rider David Maxwell a great deal of fun over the years, had some useful form in Hunter chases as recently as last spring and didn't run too badly at Stratford just over a month ago.

He's eleven now, has dropped down to a mark of 110 and would have an each-way squeak at the weights provided Stratford doesn't get all the rain that is forecast.

