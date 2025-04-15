Paul Nicholls Wednesday Runners: Il Ridoto can go well at Cheltenham if the rain stays away
Betfair ambassador Paul Nicholls has four runners on Wednesday at Cheltenham and Ffos Las and here he gives his exclusive thoughts on their chances...
Paul Nicholls has four runners on Wednesday
Il Ridoto hoping for dry ground at Cheltenham
Kap Boy my best chance of the afternoon at Ffos Las
Cheltenham
14:40 Cheltenham - Il Ridoto
Il Ridoto (Fr)
- J: Freddie Gingell
- T: Paul Nicholls
- F: 08P-51680
He's a regular in these two and a half mile handicap chases at Cheltenham, has a fine record in them and won the Paddy Power Gold Cup in November in great style.
He never seems to be quite as good in the spring but I've freshened him up and he would have a chance if they don't get too much rain at Cheltenham as he hasn't enjoyed the soft ground in the winter.
Ffos Las
16:37 Ffos Las - It's a Breeze
It's A Breeze (Ire)
- J: Harry Cobden
- T: Paul Nicholls
- F: 8-36
He's needed time as he's been big and backward and will be a better horse with another summer out to grass. He was too keen last time at Exeter where a mistake at the final flight was costly.
He's still learning to race and needs to settle better.
17:12 Ffos Las - Kap Boy
Kap Boy (Fr)
- J: Harry Cobden
- T: Paul Nicholls
- F: 13-P44
He had some decent bumper form and has shown plenty of promise on his last two runs over hurdles.
We still have not scratched the surface with Kap Boy who is ready to run a big race in this maiden hurdle.
18:15 Ffos Las - Cat Tiger
Cat Tiger (Fr)
- J: Mr David Maxwell
- T: Paul Nicholls
- F: R3U-22403
He's given his owner rider David Maxwell a great deal of fun over the years, had some useful form in Hunter chases as recently as last spring and didn't run too badly at Stratford just over a month ago.
He's eleven now, has dropped down to a mark of 110 and would have an each-way squeak at the weights provided Stratford doesn't get all the rain that is forecast.
Paul Nicholls Wednesday Best chance
