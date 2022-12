Paul Nicholls on his Friday and Saturday at Cheltenham

Il Ridito has leading chance in December Gold Cup

Knappers Hill is fresh and ready to go

Improving Outlaw Peter has good chance

Paul on talented Timeforatune

"Cheltenham have got the ground covered. That's a big plus so hopefully there's a fair chance racing will go ahead on Friday.

"Timeforatune (12:40) is a very talented horse. We've made the running the last twice. I would be reluctant to do that again, we'll try to get a lead.

"He's won at Cheltenham before, he's well capable, so hopefully we'll see the best of him."

Paul on Il Ridito in Saturday's December Gold Cup

Saturday 13:50 at Cheltenham

He's good, an improving horse, a five-year-old and this is a good race for five-year-olds. He ran well in the Paddy Power Chase and just made a mistake at the last.

This track, which is not quite so sharp, will suit him better. He must have a leading chance.

Paul on Knappers Hill in the International

Saturday 14:25 at Cheltenham

"I Like To Move It is the one we have to beat. Epatante had a hard race only two weeks ago at Newcastle. First Street had a tough race at Newbury the other day too.

"We've kept Knappers Hill fresh for this race, since he won at Wincanton. But I Like To Move It is the one to beat and hopefully there will be a good battle up the hill.

"You can never rule out Epatante, she's obviously a very smart hurlder, but I just wonder if she's better when she's fresh."

Paul on improving Outlaw Peter

Saturday 15:00 at Cheltenham

"I'm really pleased with how Outlaw Peter has improved this year. He needed the run when he was second in the Persian War. He won a minor race at Exeter and I think he's improving.

"He loves good ground and will get three miles. He must have a good chance."