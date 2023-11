Kandoo Kid can land first win over the bigger obstacles

Hermes Allen makes his chase debut after small setback

No. 1 Centara (Ire) EXC 4.5 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

He was a bit too lit up last season but still won his bumper on his debut in March before leaving his race behind at the start at Aintree. We've been working on keeping him more chilled at home and he seems better now, a lot more sensible. He has been schooling nicely ahead of his first start over hurdles but just might need the run to take the freshness out of him.

No. 2 Lallygag (Ger) EXC 4.6 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 133

He was progressive last season, winning three times over hurdles ending up with a handicap mark of 131. He has come on for the run at Cheltenham a month ago when he was in contention at the final flight before tiring late on. He is ready to go novice chasing now and I've been pleased with his schooling which was very good earlier this week.

No. 2 Hermes Allen (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.3 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

We planned to start him over fences earlier this season until a minor foot issue put paid to that but he is fine now and he will have benefitted from a racecourse gallop with Complete Unknown at Newbury early last week. Hermes Allen had a wind op in the summer and his schooling over fences at home has been very good but given the time he lost I'm sure we can get him fitter. So I'm sure he can improve on whatever he does on Friday. He was a star for us last season with an impressive success in the Grade 1 Challow Hurdle at this course and could be exciting over fences.

No. 8 Kandoo Kid (Fr) SBK 10/3 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 7

Weight: 10st 12lbs

OR: 129

He returns to Newbury with strong claims after he ran a cracker at the track earlier this month when he only just failed to get up in a tight finish with the first two miles clear of the rest. He is lightly raced, definitely has potential over fences and I'm hopeful he can continue to progress.

No. 4 Hugos New Horse (Fr) SBK 20/1 EXC 19 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

He has always shaped like a thorough stayer and won five of his last six starts last season before disappointing at Cheltenham on his comeback where he was too keen and tended to hang left handed. He seems fine now so I've put a line through that run. I've always thought he would be running in these long distance conditions races and while he has a fair bit to do on official ratings he deserves a crack at this graded level.

No. 1 Simply The Betts (Ire) SBK 33/1 EXC 2.02 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Mr David Maxwell

Age: 10

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 139

He is not as good as he was and is impossibly handicapped over fences. Hopefully he will enjoy himself back over hurdles before he goes Hunter Chasing in the spring.

Paul's best chance on Friday

Kandoo Kid 14.35 - "He looks to have a sound chance of gaining his first win over fences."

