Back Jeriko Du Reponet to win the Supreme Novice @ 12/113.00 1pt
Back Salvator Mundi to win the Triumph Hurdle @ 14/115.00 1pt NOW 12/113.00
Back Sir Gino to win the Triumph Hurdle @ 16/117.00 1pt NOW 16/117.00
Back Irish Point to win the Stayers Hurdle @ 14/115.00 1pt NOW 14/115.00
Back Envoi Allen to win the Ryanair @ 14/115.00 1pt win
