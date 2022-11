Smart prospect in the opener

Hitman has a big chance with recent form franked

Frodon will take his chance in Betfair Chase

Hoping for another big run from smart prospect

12:10 - Tahmuras

He is a lovely prospect and won with authority on his debut over hurdles at Chepstow which surprised me a bit as it was over two miles and he is going to want further in time. I want to give him one more run at Haydock before aiming him at something like the Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown. I'm hoping for another big run from him.

Will be hard to beat with form franked

13:50 - Hitman

No. 2 Hitman (Fr) SBK 1/2 EXC 1.64 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 11lbs

OR: 160

This Graduation Chase is an ideal prep for Hitman ahead of the King George V1 Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day. I knew he wasn't fully wound up when just beaten last month at Aintree in the Old Roan but he still ran a great race giving stacks of weight away to most of his rivals including the winner and the third GA Law who franked the form at Cheltenham last weekend. He has definitely come on for that outing and should be hard to beat.

The plan is to run him at Haydock with Ascot as second preference just in case the weather causes problems.

Obvious chance with further rain a plus

14:25 - Complete Unknown

He was very progressive last season and landed the EBF final at Sandown in March in style. He has done well over the summer and I've had this race in mind for him since he came back into training. The more it rains the better for Complete Unknown who stays very well and enjoyed an away day recently. He has an obvious chance in a competitive handicap.

In top order and you just never know

15:00 - Frodon

The plan is to run Frodon in the Betfair Chase unless the ground turns heavy. I'm not convinced he was ever quite right after his victory at Down Royal late last year but he seems in top order this season.

Watching him defy top weight in the Badger Beer at Wincanton a fortnight ago was quite something and he was squealing as he breezed past me on the loop on Monday, full of himself.

Bryony Frost, too, couldn't be happier with him. We are not even pretending he can beat the Gold Cup winner A Plus Tard but this is a horserace we and you never know.

Schooled well and has lots in his favour

15:35 - Truckers Lodge

No. 3 Truckers Lodge (Ire) SBK 6/1 EXC 9.2 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Freddie Gingell

Age: 10

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 145

He has been ready to run for a while but the ground has been too quick until now. He is still rather in the grip of the handicapper so our young conditional Freddie Gingell is taking off a handy 10lbs which should give him a fighting chance. Horse and rider got on brilliantly when they schooled together on Thursday morning. With a stiff track and testing ground Truckers Lodge has a lot in his favour.

Best Chance: Hitman: 13:50 - Haydock. "The conditions of the race give him a clear cut chance."

