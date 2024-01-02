Paul was delighted with Captain Teague's victory in the Challow at Newbury on the Saturday and said:
"He is improving mentally and physically all the time. We are thrilled with the way he is improving.
"We will make a plan for him in the spring but we are building his career to be a novice chaser this time next year.
Also on Saturday, Team Ditcheat had three winners at Taunton - including Paul's best chance Individualiste from his Betfair column - and he said:
"They were three nice winners. I was very pleased with Swift Hawk on his debut. He had jumped very nicely at home and won nicely here.
"Centara has plenty of ability. He just needs to get his head down and gain more experience.
"I really fancied Individualiste. He loves heavy ground and will have an entry at Wincanton on Saturday. We need to bring him out quickly with the ground as it is.
Get extra places on Singles and Multiples on selected races on the Betfair Sportsbook. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.