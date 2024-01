Stamina to the fore at Ayr

Marown will relish the stiff test of stamina

Ailie Rose can maintain a 100% course record

No. 2 Marown (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 6 Trainer: Nicky Richards

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 126

Many in this race have negatives to their chances, but Marown - 10/34.33 on the Betfair Sportsbook - has everything in his favour and can boast a consistent profile at this venue. He handles deep ground well and sits on a fair rating, so with his good return second to a well-handicapped and race-fit rival under his belt, he is expected to strip fitter and get his head back in front.

He likes this venue, which can be half the battle, and the ten-year-old is lightly raced for his age. He is not a quickener, so deep ground helps him, and in the hope he is again ridden up with the pace, he should be able to exploit stamina concerns in Anti Bridgie.

Three miles at Ayr on deep ground is optimum conditions for Marown, and on his best form, he is also a well-handicapped horse. In the hope that connections ride him more aggressively today, he looks at the one to be on.

It's hard to make a solid case for the others. Still, Lucinda Russell's Mr Josiey Wales is easily the most interesting, having beaten Boothill in a point-to-point and been second to Noble Yeats over hurdles in Ireland. However, his absence of 723 days is a concern, but it would be no surprise to see him put in a bold bid.

The selection should be the clear favourite for this around 11/43.75, so he gets the vote.

No. 3 Ailie Rose (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.36 Trainer: Stuart Crawford, Ireland

Jockey: J. J. Slevin

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 131

Ailie Rose - 9/43.25 on the Betfair Sportsbook - ticks plenty of boxes in this small field affair and is taken to record a third success at Ayr and maintain her unbeaten record with conditions to suit.

The eight-year-old made an encouraging return to action when fourth in a competitive heavy ground Listed Handicap Hurdle at Navan, and with that under her belt, returned to Ayr - she could easily dominate this far weaker contest.

She was running well at Haydock in the Betfair Exchange Handicap Hurdle in November 2022 when only a length off the leaders when departing at two out, and Wakool was well behind her. The selection is much worse off at the weights, but today's small-field scenario should suit her more than her previous rival.

Barbados Bucks is another that had Wakool in behind recently, and he looked in good heart at Carlisle 30 days ago, although that was a three-runner affair that failed to record a top-speed figure and turned into a dash over the final two flights. His stamina has always been a little suspect over this 3-mile trip, and today's deep ground is not positive.

The trip is also a concern for Rafferty's Return, who tries three miles for the first time, but he has never left the impression a move up in distance would bring out further improvement. However, from a handicapping perspective, he can probably defy this mark, but that's more likely to come at his favoured Wetherby.

Back Ailie Rose at 9/43.25 or bigger, although I make her more of a 7/42.75 chance.