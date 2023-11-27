Four winners at Ascot on Saturday were ample consolation for Team Ditcheat and vindication of Paul's decision to send Harry Cobden there to ride the quartet.
"Farnoge is a smart, young, improving horse. Iwas worried about the good ground at Ascot but his win shows he's versatile.
"Pic D'Orhy won the next, although Shishkin handed it too us on a plate [by refusing to run]. It was a workman-like performance from my horse and I am not convinced he enjoyed the ground. He's a big strong horse. But he is fine and ran well.
Could Blueking D'Oroux be one for the Stayers' Hurdle after his win?
"Ultimately he will be a staying hurdler but whether it is this year or next, I don't know. We are going to make an entry for the Long Walk Hurdle and see."
Regents Stroll brought up the four-timer for Harry Cobden and Paul said:
"He's a gorgeous horse from a fantastic family and is closely-related to Denman. I would say he will have one more run in the spring in a good bnumper somehwere."
Is this week a busy one for Team Ditcheat?
"We have a few more nice bumper horses to run this week on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday. On Thursday, Centara will run in the Novice Hurdle at Taunton.
"Hermes Allen is going to make his debut over fences in the Novices' Chase at Newbury on Friday.
