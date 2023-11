Promising Novice can get hurdle life off with a win

Twiston-Davies horse has more to offer

Chance 33/1 34.00 shot to revive

No. 6 Secret Squirrel Trainer: Hughie Morrison

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

This race looks like a good opportunity for Secret Squirrel - 2/13.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook - to remain unbeaten and get off the mark over hurdles at the first time of asking. He created a good impression in two bumper runs last season and will have too much speed for his rivals on good ground around Kempton.

Hughie Morrison knows the family well, and the four-year-old is a promising recruit to hurdles, having effortlessly fended off the useful and subsequent winner Act Of Authority on debut at Taunton, which ties in with Florida Dreams - an Aintree bumper winner.

That form is strong, and he showed bright speed to win around Fontwell over 1m5f when last seen in April. Providing he has a clear round of jumping, this should be straightforward for the son of Stimulation, and his pedigree would give confidence that he will take to this new test at the first time of asking.

He looks good value at 2/13.00 or bigger.

No. 1 Thelasthighking (Ire) Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Jordan Nailor

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 134

It was a well-run race that clocked a good time figure that Thelastghighking - 7/42.75 on the Betfair Sportsbook - finished second in here on seasonal return. While he was flattered by being ridden from well off the pace, today's move up in distance and weaker race should prove enough to go one place better.

He finished off last season in highly progressive fashion, scoring at Southwell and Wincanton, and both times, he clocked good figures to suggest he could easily rate in the low 140s in time. With his seasonal return under his belt, he should strip fitter, and in the hope, regular rider Jordan Nailor reverts to more forceful tactics that saw him to good effect last term. He will take some stopping against mainly exposed rivals.

The seven-year-old surely has his best days ahead of him, which is more than can be said for most of those who are capable on their day but look to be going backwards. Amoola Gold returning to fences looks like the biggest threat, but Harry Skelton prefers Our Jet, who looks handicapped to the hilt on his best form.

The selection rates a bet at 7/42.75 or bigger.

No. 2 In This World (Fr) Trainer: Dan Skelton

Jockey: Fergus Gillard

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 124

This is a wide-open contest, and the one who has the potential to blow this field apart is the returning In This World - 35/136.00 on the Betfair Sportsbook. Dan Skelton's charge is worth taking a speculative punt on, given the promise he showed when beating the 150-rated Fil Dor in France on the flat before making an eye-popping transition to Hurdles in November 2021.

He ran out a ready winner at Warwick two years ago and was the talk of the town for the Triumph Hurdle but was met with a setback keeping him off the track for 493 days. His return to action earlier this year in March was not devoid of promise when shaping well for a long way before forgivingly tiring in the closing stages, and he was a blatant non-stayer over 2m5f in April at this Kempton venue.

It's too soon to be writing him off and returning to action today in a winable race, back to two miles off a handicap rating 10 lbs lower than his opening one under the claim of Fergus Gillard, and having been gelded in the summer are reasons to think he could go well today.

He rates a risky proposition, but so do a few of these on their recent outings. Back him at 25/126.00 or bigger for a small each-way play.