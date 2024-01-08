A few eyebrows were raised when Stay Away Fay entered for the Gold Cup and Paul said:
"He's on schedule to run in the Costwold Chase... I'd say he is almost certain to run in the (Brown Advisory) Novices' Chase. But let's see how he runs on his next start. I don't think I have ever run a novice in the Gold Cup but novices have won the Gold Cup."
Paul provided updates on some of Team Ditcheat's other leading runners.
He said: "Stage Star had a quiet week and starts full work tomorrow. He will have a clear run to get ready for the Ryanair. We have plenty of time to get him A1."
"Captain Teague will have an entry in both the Cheltenham Festival novice hurdles and we will make a plan nearest the time.
"I probably favour the Albert Bartlett because one he does is stay, and that can often be a softer option than the other race, but we will keep all of our options open.
Finally, Paul said Hermes Allen had come out of Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton very well:
"We saw a bit of a superstar on Boxing Day when Hermes Allen finished second at Kempton. The time was very fast. He has come out of the race very well.
"I have not made a plan for him yet but The Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown might suit him. But he will also have entries at Cheltenham."
Get extra places on Singles and Multiples on selected races on the Betfair Sportsbook. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.