Bravemansgame possible for Betfair Denman Chase

Captain Teague edging more towards Albert Bartlett

Latest on Stay Away Fay, Stage Star, Hermes Allen

Bravemansgame Gold Cup preparation update

Bravemansgame could run in the Betfair Denman Chase at Newbury next month before he goes to the Cheltenham Festival for the Gold Cup.

Paul Nicholls broke the news on today's Ditcheat Diary in which he reflected on a quiet weekend before providing an update on some of his biggest runners.

He said: "Bravemansgame has come out of the King George on Boxing Day very well. He showed signs in that race that he is coming back to his best.

"He was going to go straight to Cheltenham... [But] I just thought, why not change tacks a little and, rather than be too hard on him at home, keep him nice and fresh and have a look at the Betfair Denman Chase [at Newbury on 10 February]. It is a possibility for him if we want to do something slightly different."

Bravemansgame finished second in last year'd Gold Cup to Galopin des Champs and Paul said of the 2023 winner:

"He is the one to beat and looks head and shoulders above everybody else. But has he improved so much that he is that far ahead of all the others? Maybe but we have to keep our options open."

A few eyebrows were raised when Stay Away Fay entered for the Gold Cup and Paul said:

"He's on schedule to run in the Costwold Chase... I'd say he is almost certain to run in the (Brown Advisory) Novices' Chase. But let's see how he runs on his next start. I don't think I have ever run a novice in the Gold Cup but novices have won the Gold Cup."

Stage Star and Captain Teague Cheltenham plans

Paul provided updates on some of Team Ditcheat's other leading runners.

He said: "Stage Star had a quiet week and starts full work tomorrow. He will have a clear run to get ready for the Ryanair. We have plenty of time to get him A1."

"Captain Teague will have an entry in both the Cheltenham Festival novice hurdles and we will make a plan nearest the time.

"I probably favour the Albert Bartlett because one he does is stay, and that can often be a softer option than the other race, but we will keep all of our options open.

Finally, Paul said Hermes Allen had come out of Kauto Star Novices' Chase at Kempton very well:

"We saw a bit of a superstar on Boxing Day when Hermes Allen finished second at Kempton. The time was very fast. He has come out of the race very well.

"I have not made a plan for him yet but The Scilly Isles Novices' Chase at Sandown might suit him. But he will also have entries at Cheltenham."