Paul has two runners in the concluding race at Sandown, the Betfair Exchange London National, at 15:35.
He said: "Broken Halo will need the run, he always does first time up and will improve for it.
"Trucker's Lodge is ready. He was brought down at Cheltenham. He stays all day. The more rain the better for him. He has a lovely each-way chance."
