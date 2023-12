Iceo is nice and fresh for Henry VIII

Trucker's Lodge has e-w chance at Sandown

Liari and Sonigino step up at Aintree

Paul Nicholls discussed his Friday and Saturday runners with Barry Orr and it is the latter afternoon's action that we will focus on.

In the Betfair Henry VIII Chase (13:50 Sandown) our ambassador runs Iceo and Paul said:

"Iceo won very well on his debut, then gave a lot of weight to JPR One and Monviel [who both finished in front of Iceo] at Newton Abbot in October. If Iceo had not lost there he would have been favourite for the Henry VIII.

"We have kept him nice and fresh. He loves Sandown and must have a leading chance here."

Trucker's Lodge ready for Betfair Exchange London National

Paul has two runners in the concluding race at Sandown, the Betfair Exchange London National, at 15:35.

He said: "Broken Halo will need the run, he always does first time up and will improve for it.

"Trucker's Lodge is ready. He was brought down at Cheltenham. He stays all day. The more rain the better for him. He has a lovely each-way chance."

