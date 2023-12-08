</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: <header class="entry_header">
<h1 class="entry_header__title">Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs: Iceo has leading chance in Betfair Henry VIII Chase</h1>
<ul class="entry_header__meta">
<li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a></li>
<li><time datetime="2023-12-08">08 December 2023</time></li>
<li>3:00 min read</li>
</ul> "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/paul-nicholls-ditcheat-decs-iceo-has-leading-chance-in-betfair-henry-viii-chase-081223-9.html", "datePublished": "2023-12-08T10:38:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-12-08T11:35:00+00:00", "articleBody": "It's a busy weekend for team Ditcheat with runners at Sandown, Aintree and Chepstow on Saturday so watch Paul Nicholls talk to Barry Orr about his best chances... Iceo is nice and fresh for Henry VIII Trucker's Lodge has e-w chance at Sandown Liari and Sonigino step up at Aintree Completely free horse racing mutiple bet this weekend Find out about the Betfair Beacons on the Exchange Paul Nicholls discussed his Friday and Saturday runners with Barry Orr and it is the latter afternoon's action that we will focus on. In the Betfair Henry VIII Chase (13:50 Sandown) our ambassador runs Iceo and Paul said: "Iceo won very well on his debut, then gave a lot of weight to JPR One and Monviel [who both finished in front of Iceo] at Newton Abbot in October. If Iceo had not lost there he would have been favourite for the Henry VIII. "We have kept him nice and fresh. He loves Sandown and must have a leading chance here." Listen to the episode to find out what Paul says about his runners at Aintree and Chepstow. Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs Trucker's Lodge ready for Betfair Exchange London National Paul has two runners in the concluding race at Sandown, the Betfair Exchange London National, at 15:35. He said: "Broken Halo will need the run, he always does first time up and will improve for it. "Trucker's Lodge is ready. He was brought down at Cheltenham. He stays all day. The more rain the better for him. He has a lovely each-way chance." <h3><strong>Trucker's Lodge has e-w chance at Sandown</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Liari and Sonigino step up at Aintree</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://promotions.betfair.com/prs/sports-acq-uk-free-bet-horse-racing-multiples-betfair-tingle-creek?utm_medium=Display&utm_source=18057&utm_campaign=126952&utm_content=5414737&utm_ad=3350316_31878529&rfr=2573"><strong>Completely free horse racing mutiple bet this weekend</strong></a></h3> </li> <li> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betfair-announcements/whats-new-on-betfair/the-betfair-beacons-new-feature-lights-up-betfair-exchange-price-moves-151123-204.html"><strong>Find out about the Betfair Beacons on the Exchange</strong></a></h3> </li> <hr><p>Paul Nicholls discussed his Friday and Saturday runners with Barry Orr and it is the latter afternoon's action that we will focus on.</p><p>In the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.222261252?nodeId=32860808"><strong>Betfair Henry VIII Chase (13:50 Sandown)</strong></a> our ambassador runs Iceo and Paul said:</p><p>"Iceo won very well on his debut, then gave a lot of weight to JPR One and Monviel [who both finished in front of Iceo] at Newton Abbot in October. If Iceo had not lost there he would have been favourite for the Henry VIII.</p><p>"We have kept him nice and fresh. He loves Sandown and must have a leading chance here."</p><p>Listen to the episode to find out what Paul says about his runners at Aintree and Chepstow. </p><hr><h3>Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Decs</h3><p></p><p> <iframe width="688" height="387" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dDPyAPkixWs" title="Stay Away Fay Update | Paul's Ditcheat Decs | Episode 42" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen">

Trucker's Lodge ready for Betfair Exchange London National

Paul has two runners in the concluding race at Sandown, the Betfair Exchange London National, at 15:35.

He said: "Broken Halo will need the run, he always does first time up and will improve for it.

"Trucker's Lodge is ready. He was brought down at Cheltenham. He stays all day. The more rain the better for him. He has a lovely each-way chance."

Read Paul Nicholls: Iceo has nice chance in Betfair Henry VIII Chase among my 12 Saturday runners

Watch Racing...Only Bettor

