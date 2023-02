Solo and Rubaud land the spoils a Kempton

Paul Nicholls' enjoyed another winning weekend in the run up to the Cheltenham Festival with two winners at Kempton on Saturday.

The first was Solo in the G2 Pendil Novices' Chase and Paul had this to say about the seven-year-old:

"He had the run of the race and jumped very nicely. He will go to Aintree for the Grade 1 two-and-a-half mile Novices' chase.

Rubaud also landed the spoils at Kempton and Paul said:

"The race suited him nicely on Saturday. We put the hood on and that relaxed him... He will also join our Aintree team... He will be an exciting two mile chaser next season."

At Chepstow, meanwhile, Loupy Collonges won a maiden.

"He will be a very nice novice chaser in time. Hopefully he will win again before he goes to the sales at Doncaster in May.

Cheltenham pair look great

Paul provided an update on Cheltenham preparations for Gold Cup contender Bravemansgame and Hermes Allen.

"I've just watched both of them work this morning and they both look great. I'm very happy with them. I don't mind good ground for both of them. The forecast looks good.

"You can never tell what will happen in the week leading up to the Festival. But I'm looking forward to running them both."

Matterhorn at Taunton on Thursday

The one I am really looking forward to running this week is Mattherhorn at Taunton on Thursday.

He went to Sandown in the autumn on very deep ground and it didn't work out. He has had a wind op since then, so this will be his first run since then and I hope he will go very close to winning.