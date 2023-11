This has been the plan for Captain Teague

Learned plenty from Chepstow and has a big chance

No. 1 Captain Teague (Ire) SBK 8/13 EXC 1.7 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

He's a class act and this race has been the plan since he made a pleasing winning debut over hurdles last month in the Grade 2 Persian War at Chepstow where he jumped well, cruised to the front before the second last and readily drew clear of some useful types.

Captain Teague is a gorgeous, big hors and that was his first gallop on grass this season so he will have learned plenty because he was still a bit green. He had a nice school out on the grass earlier this week and goes to Cheltenham with a big chance.

