Friday ITV Racing Tips: Tony Calvin's laying odds-on jolly Captain Teague
Tony Calvin
15 November 2023
5:00 min read "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/friday-itv-racing-tips-tony-calvins-laying-odds-on-jolly-captain-teague-151123-166.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/friday-itv-racing-tips-tony-calvins-laying-odds-on-jolly-captain-teague-151123-166.html", "datePublished": "2023-11-15T12:23:00+00:00", "dateModified": "2023-11-15T13:37:00+00:00", "articleBody": "Cheltenham's three-day November meeting starts on Friday and Tony Calvin is taking on the odds-on favourite in the Grade 2 Hurdle as he previews the four ITV races... Triple Trade tempted but price a tad short now Decent Novice Chase and X Country but no bets Odds-on Captain Teague looks beatable in Grade 2 Find out about Betfair tools for Safer Gambling At the start of the week, I went through the four ITV races from Cheltenham on Friday without finding a bet, and I expected it to be equally difficult to find an edge after the overnight decs, too. It's a very low-key springboard to the weekend. And, with it being Safer Gambling Week, it is a good time to remember the drum I always bang in this column. That is, never a force a bet if it isn't there. Anyway, the updated prices have just come through, so let's see what has been delivered. It is currently soft (good to soft in places) on all three tracks, with rain due throughout Thursday leading into a bright Friday. The BHA site says up to 10mm is possible but others guess at far less. Let's hope Friday is not too sunny, anyway, for obvious reasons. Cheltenham - 13:45: No Bet The terrestrial action kicks off with the 1m7f199yd handicap chase at 13:45, a race in which Triple Trade interested me most at [8/1] on Monday. With only two defectors from the five-day entries, he is now into [9/2]. [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/17-november-2023/cheltenham/10/2/#triple-trade"] The move was predictable enough I guess, as late closers always tend to catch the eye unduly, and Triple Trade certainly shaped well when second here from well off the pace on good ground last month. He went up only 1lb for that eye-catcher, and the progressive 7yo looks fairly treated off a mark of 130 for the in-form Joe Tizzard stable, who have had six winners (and four horses places in second or third) from just 25 runners this month. However, as I said in my ante-post piece, perhaps betting caution should be advised at the horse's current, shortened odds. The reason he had to come from last in that race is because had to be vigorously rousted just after halfway. He was trailing the field going to three out and looked to be going nowhere. And, momentarily, backwards. I went back and had another look at his performance again today though, and maybe I am being a little harsh on him. And, as a heavy-ground winner, the easier ground here could well be in his favour. However, the race hasn't got much weaker from Monday and he is three-and-half points shorter, so I can leave him alone. I actually think this is a very competitive handicap too, and I couldn't rule out any of the 11 runners. There was no angle from the pace map - I have Calico, Guy, Gold Des Bois (for whom Harry Cobden is a jockey booking of note, being two from two for the stable), Madara and Prince Escalus as potential pace-setters - and it simply looked a very tricky race to call. I was nearly drawn in by Gold Des Bois, fourth in this race last year from a 7lb higher mark, as you can see Cobden getting a tune out of him. And the horse's 3 ¼ length second at Kelso last time was franked by the winner going in again since, a victory that sees him now rated 10lb higher. But he is only 14s, when 18s elsewhere, so I decided better bets will await us on Saturday and Sunday. Cheltenham - 14:20: No Bet The closest I came to an ante-post bet on Monday was Endless Escape in the 2m Arkle Trial at 14:20, on the basis that the race could cut up and her intended run at Bangor on Wednesday was thwarted by abandonment, so she would come here. It's a good job I didn't as that plan was scuppered by the BHA, on Tuesday, rescheduling that race to Exeter on Monday - I wonder if the BHA thought about the ramifications on ante-post betting when making that decision, though I appreciate that is only a minor consideration in the circumstances and the rescheduling was clearly the right call - so I imagine that made up connections' minds up. She is a no-show here, and I guess Exeter is the plan now. The race hasn't really cut up as much as I feared, either. Sure, Dan Skelton's Unexpected Party goes for the Paddy Power on Saturday, and we also lost three others from the five-day stage, but it is a strong four-runner race - who would have thought I'd be positive about yet another miniscule novices' chase - with the other ante-post market leaders Mighty Tom, JPR One and Homme Public standing their ground, alongside Petit Tonnerre. I am very surprised Skelton didn't run either of his other two five-day entries, though. The aspect of this race that immediately strikes you is there is no front-runner in the race, so an unsatisfactory dawdle is not a big price. And it is a tough enough contest to call, anyway. Mighty Tom has a hurdles rating of 141 in Ireland and ran well behind what could be a very bright tool on his chasing debut at Cork. He could be the marginal class act in here, ahead of the chasing debutant Petit Tonnerre, but Mighty Tom is apparently a tricky sort and the two others aren't far behind in the talent stakes. Maybe Tizzard's Newton Abbot winner JPR One is the most likely leader, but a lot of rain on Thursday would not favour Homme Public. A very messy race to try to unravel. Cheltenham - 14:55: No Bet The Cross Country handicap at 14:55 is not my tasse de the (I wasn't sure how to get the acute on the last word...) but I was ever the professional and did my due diligence before landing on an inevitable no bet. Gordon Elliott, who is responsible for a barely believable 17 of the 24 entries in Sunday's Troytown at Navan - I have never seen the like - also dominates this race with top weights Galvin and Delta Work, and their presence means six of their 11 rivals are out of the handicap. Delta Work is also the Sportsbook's [5/2] favourite for the big one here in March, with Galvin the [3/1] second favourite. They were 1-2 in the race here last March. [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/17-november-2023/cheltenham/10/4/#delta-work-fr"] Delta Work has had the recent run, but Galvin has the assistance of 7lb claimer Rob James, so, as with the betting, I felt it was very hard to split the pair at the top of the market from a stable gunning out the winners at a very fair rate in Ireland this month. Back On The Lash goes for his third straight win in the race and Latenightpass is an ex-pointer and hunter chaser making his debut for Dan Skelton, and they will have their backers. But they are immediately behind the Elliott pair in the betting and I am not getting involved. Cheltenham - 15:30: Lay Captain Teague to Win &amp; Place The other ITV race on Friday is the 2m5f novices' hurdle at 15:30, in which Captain Teague is the [8/13] favourite. [raceEntry url="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/racecards/17-november-2023/cheltenham/10/5/#captain-teague-ire"] He was [6/5] with the Sportsbook on Monday afternoon, which was taken, and maybe someone got wind that three of those immediately behind him in the betting wouldn't be rocking up. And, lo and behold, Impose Toi, Heltenham and Willie Mullins' Space Tourists are no-shows. As I said on Monday, I wasn't visually blown away by his Chepstow win on his return when I watched it live - the [5/6] chance hit [4.5] in running when looking in trouble - but the Time Bandits certainly were, the 2m5f here will really suit, and I suppose I was being unduly harsh on him, too. Perhaps, it is because my eldest is called Teague, and you have to treat them mean to keep them keen... Thank god, the Irish are sending over four horses to bolster the numbers and keep the favourite honest though, and they all present a stern enough challenge to Paul Nicholls' Chepstow winner and Cheltenham bumper third to get me interested. Indeed, were it not for this race being a dead-eight (and I rarely bet each way before the day of race in these circumstances, always fearing a non-runner), I would have seriously considered all four, win and place as The Big Doyen, Kinbara, Moonovercloon and Sequestered (one firm briefly and boldly offered this one at [18/1] early doors on Wednesday, and are now half that price) all have claims. So the way I am going to play this race is the way I will be betting it. I believe I have enough running for me to oppose Captain Teague, who has a 5lb penalty lest we forget, to lay him win and place. He may well sluice up and make me look a fool yet again, but I think he is underpriced at his current Sportsbook odds of [8/13]. I am willing to lay him at up [1.8] win and [1.2] place - I think you will get filled lower than that, but those are the figures I am working to - so they are my guide prices. I'd be more than happy to have the field running for me at [5/4]. And I reckon we could get the place jackpot, too. This has more depth than the odds imply. Whenever a tipster recommends a lay, it is vital that they give a price at which he no longer is opposable. To not do so is irresponsible, as we all know how markets can change dramatically. That price for me here is [1.8]. He is currently [1.74] as this piece goes live. Lay Captain Teague to Win @ [1.8] and To Place @ [1.2] in 15:30 Cheltenham Bet now I appreciate you may have to wait until Friday, when the markets really beef up - and I think the place market will only go up late Thursday afternoon - to get involved but that's the way I will be playing it. And, aside the Irish challenge, Chepstow winner Minella Missile could be a handy horse to have onside. Incidentally, someone clearly had the same idea as me as regards laying Captain Teague. He ranges from [4/6] to [4/7] fixed odds, but someone, a touch over-eager, jumped to the front of the exchange queue at [2.06] late on Wednesday morning, which was immediately taken. Cheltenham 13:10 &amp; 16:05: No Bets (at present) I may add to this column on Thursday afternoon once the non-ITV handicaps at 13:10 and 16:05 are priced up. In fact, I almost certainly will as those big field handicaps look very tempting, so that is one of the main reasons I have gone up with this column now. The update will happen once the prices appear on Thursday, and I will flag it up on Twitter, so come back then. Good luck, all. Read Alan Dudman's Daily Racing Multiple here. is taking on the odds-on favourite in the Grade 2 Hurdle as he previews the four ITV races...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><strong>Triple Trade tempted but price a tad short now</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Decent Novice Chase and X Country but no bets</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Odds-on Captain Teague looks beatable in Grade 2</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/safer-gambling-on-betfair-tools-to-help-091120-204.html">Find out about Betfair tools for Safer Gambling</a></strong></h3> </li> <hr><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">At the start of the week, I went through the <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/tony-calvin-antepost-tips-endless-escape-at-16-1-is-tempting-at-cheltenham-on-friday-131123-166.html">four ITV races from Cheltenham on Friday</a> without finding a bet, and I expected it to be equally difficult to find an edge after the overnight decs, too. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It's a very low-key springboard to the weekend.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">And, with it being <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/beginner-guides/safer-gambling-on-betfair-tools-to-help-091120-204.html">Safer Gambling Week</a>, it is a good time to remember the drum I always bang in this column. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That is, never a force a bet if it isn't there. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Anyway, the updated prices have just come through, so let's see what has been delivered.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It is currently <strong>soft </strong>(good to soft in places) on all three tracks, with rain due throughout Thursday leading into a bright Friday. The BHA site says up to 10mm is possible but others guess at far less.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Let's hope Friday is not too sunny, anyway, for obvious reasons.</span></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32803842&raceTime=1700228700000&dayToSearch=20231117&marketId=924.383789783"><strong>Cheltenham - 13:45: No Bet</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The terrestrial action kicks off with the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32803842&raceTime=1700228700000&dayToSearch=20231117&marketId=924.383789783">1m7f199yd handicap chase at 13:45</a>, a race in which <strong>Triple Trade</strong> interested me most at <b class="inline_odds" title="8.80"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8.80</span></b> on Monday. With only two defectors from the five-day entries, he is now into <b class="inline_odds" title="5.30"><span class="inline_odds__main">9/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5.30</span></b>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> <article class="race_entry" id="triple-trade"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/17-november-2023/cheltenham/10/2/#triple-trade" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>5 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/triple-trade/000000542793/">Triple Trade</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00866702.png" alt="SJS Racing silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/joe-tizzard/000000057261/">Joe Tizzard</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/brendan-powell/000000013920/">Brendan Powell</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 7</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 4lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 130</li> </ul> </article> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The move was predictable enough I guess, as </span><span style="font-weight: 400;">l</span><span style="font-weight: 400;">ate closers always tend to catch the eye unduly, and Triple Trade certainly shaped well when second here from well off the pace on good ground last month.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He went up only 1lb for that eye-catcher, and the progressive 7yo looks fairly treated off a mark of 130 for the in-form <strong>Joe Tizzard</strong> stable, who have had six winners (and four horses places in second or third) from just 25 runners this month.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, as I said in my ante-post piece, perhaps betting caution should be advised at the horse's current, shortened odds.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The reason he had to come from last in that race is because had to be vigorously rousted just after halfway. He was trailing the field going to three out and looked to be going nowhere. And, momentarily, backwards.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I went back and had another look at his performance again today though, and maybe I am being a little harsh on him. And, as a heavy-ground winner, the easier ground here could well be in his favour. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">However, the race hasn't got much weaker from Monday and he is three-and-half points shorter, so I can leave him alone.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I actually think this is a very competitive handicap too, and I couldn't rule out any of the 11 runners.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">There was no angle from the pace map - I have Calico, Guy, Gold Des Bois (for whom <strong>Harry Cobden</strong> is a jockey booking of note, being two from two for the stable), Madara and Prince Escalus as potential pace-setters - and it simply looked a very tricky race to call.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I was nearly drawn in by <strong>Gold Des Bois</strong>, fourth in this race last year from a 7lb higher mark, as you can see Cobden getting a tune out of him. And the horse's 3 ¼ length second at Kelso last time was franked by the winner going in again since, a victory that sees him now rated 10lb higher.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">But he is only 14s, when 18s elsewhere, so I decided better bets will await us on Saturday and Sunday.</span></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32803842&raceTime=1700230800000&dayToSearch=20231117&marketId=924.383789784"><strong>Cheltenham - 14:20: No Bet</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The closest I came to an ante-post bet on Monday was <strong>Endless Escape</strong> in the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32803842&raceTime=1700230800000&dayToSearch=20231117&marketId=924.383789784">2m Arkle Trial at 14:20</a>, on the basis that the race could cut up and her intended run at Bangor on Wednesday was thwarted by abandonment, so she would come here.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">It's a good job I didn't as that plan was scuppered by the BHA, on Tuesday, rescheduling that race to Exeter on Monday - I wonder if the BHA thought about the ramifications on ante-post betting when making that decision, though I appreciate that is only a minor consideration in the circumstances and the rescheduling was clearly the right call - so I imagine that made up connections' minds up. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">She is a no-show here, and I guess Exeter is the plan now.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The race hasn't really cut up as much as I feared, either.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Sure, Dan Skelton's Unexpected Party goes for the Paddy Power on Saturday, and we also lost three others from the five-day stage, but it is a strong four-runner race - who would have thought I'd be positive about yet another miniscule novices' chase - with the other ante-post market leaders Mighty Tom, JPR One and Homme Public standing their ground, alongside Petit Tonnerre.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I am very surprised Skelton didn't run either of his other two five-day entries, though.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The aspect of this race that immediately strikes you is there is no front-runner in the race, so an unsatisfactory dawdle is not a big price. And it is a tough enough contest to call, anyway.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Mighty Tom</strong> has a hurdles rating of 141 in Ireland and ran well behind what could be a very bright tool on his chasing debut at Cork.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He could be the marginal class act in here, ahead of the chasing debutant <strong>Petit Tonnerre</strong>, but Mighty Tom is apparently a tricky sort and the two others aren't far behind in the talent stakes.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Maybe Tizzard's Newton Abbot winner<strong> JPR One</strong> is the most likely leader, but a lot of rain on Thursday would not favour <strong>Homme Public</strong>. A very messy race to try to unravel.</span></p><h2><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32803842&raceTime=1700232900000&dayToSearch=20231117&marketId=924.383789786">Cheltenham - 14:55: No Bet</a></strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32803842&raceTime=1700232900000&dayToSearch=20231117&marketId=924.383789786">The Cross Country handicap at 14:55</a> is not my tasse de the (I wasn't sure how to get the acute on the last word...) but I was ever the professional and did my due diligence before landing on an inevitable no bet.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Gordon Elliott</strong>, who is responsible for a barely believable 17 of the 24 entries in Sunday's Troytown at Navan - I have never seen the like - also dominates this race with top weights Galvin and Delta Work, and their presence means six of their 11 rivals are out of the handicap.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Delta Work</strong> is also the Sportsbook's <b class="inline_odds" title="3.50"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.50</span></b> favourite for the big one here in March, with <strong>Galvin</strong> the <b class="inline_odds" title="3.95"><span class="inline_odds__main">3/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">3.95</span></b> second favourite. They were 1-2 in the race here last March.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> <article class="race_entry" id="delta-work-fr"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/17-november-2023/cheltenham/10/4/#delta-work-fr" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>2 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/delta-work-fr/000000449501/">Delta Work (Fr)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00034822.png" alt="Gigginstown House Stud silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/gordon-elliott-ireland/000000042535/">Gordon Elliott, Ireland</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/keith-donoghue/000000013413/">Keith Donoghue</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 10</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 13lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> 159</li> </ul> </article> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Delta Work has had the recent run, but Galvin has the assistance of 7lb claimer Rob James, so, as with the betting, I felt it was very hard to split the pair at the top of the market from a stable gunning out the winners at a very fair rate in Ireland this month.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"><strong>Back On The Lash</strong> goes for his third straight win in the race and <strong>Latenightpass</strong> is an ex-pointer and hunter chaser making his debut for Dan Skelton, and they will have their backers. But they are immediately behind the Elliott pair in the betting and I am not getting involved.</span></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.221313651"><strong>Cheltenham - 15:30: Lay Captain Teague to Win & Place</strong></a></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The other ITV race on Friday is the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.221313651">2m5f novices' hurdle at 15:30</a>, in which <strong>Captain Teague</strong> is the <b class="inline_odds" title="1.60"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/13</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.60</span></b> favourite.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;"> <article class="race_entry" id="captain-teague-ire"> <div class="horse"> <a href="/horse-racing/racecards/17-november-2023/cheltenham/10/5/#captain-teague-ire" class="horse__number"> <span>No. <strong>1 </strong></span> </a> <h3 class="horse__name"> <a href="/horse-racing/horse/captain-teague-ire/000000577821/">Captain Teague (Ire)</a> </h3> <figure class="horse__silks"> <img src="https://images.timeform.com/silks/opt/00069422.png" alt="Mrs Johnny de la Hey silks" width="52px" height="42px" loading="lazy"> </figure> </div> <div class="market_odds"> </div> <ul class="horse_extended"> <li class="horse_extended__trainer"><em>Trainer:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/trainer/paul-nicholls/000000000287/">Paul Nicholls</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__jockey"><em>Jockey:</em> <a href="/horse-racing/jockey/harry-cobden/000000015985/">Harry Cobden</a></li> <li class="horse_extended__age"><em>Age:</em> 5</li> <li class="horse_extended__weight"><em>Weight:</em> 11st 7lbs</li> <li class="horse_extended__isp"><em>OR:</em> -</li> </ul> </article> </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">He was <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32803842&raceTime=1700235000000&dayToSearch=20231117&marketId=924.383789799"><b class="inline_odds" title="2.16"><span class="inline_odds__main">6/5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.16</span></b> with the Sportsbook</a> on Monday afternoon, which was taken, and maybe someone got wind that three of those immediately behind him in the betting wouldn't be rocking up.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">And, lo and behold, Impose Toi, Heltenham and Willie Mullins' Space Tourists are no-shows.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">As I said on Monday, I wasn't visually blown away by his Chepstow win on his return when I watched it live - the <b class="inline_odds" title="1.84"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.84</span></b> chance hit <b class="inline_odds" title="7/2"><span class="inline_odds__main">4.5</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">7/2</span></b> in running when looking in trouble - but the Time Bandits certainly were, the 2m5f here will really suit, and I suppose I was being unduly harsh on him, too.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Perhaps, it is because my eldest is called Teague, and you have to treat them mean to keep them keen...</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Thank god, the Irish are sending over four horses to bolster the numbers and keep the favourite honest though, and they all present a stern enough challenge to <strong>Paul Nicholls</strong>' Chepstow winner and Cheltenham bumper third to get me interested.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Indeed, were it not for this race being a dead-eight (and I rarely bet each way before the day of race in these circumstances, always fearing a non-runner), I would have seriously considered all four, win and place as <strong>The Big Doyen, Kinbara, Moonovercloon</strong> and <strong>Sequestered</strong> (one firm briefly and boldly offered this one at <b class="inline_odds" title="19.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">18/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">19.00</span></b> early doors on Wednesday, and are now half that price) all have claims.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">So the way I am going to play this race is the way I will be betting it.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I believe I have enough running for me to oppose Captain Teague, who has a 5lb penalty lest we forget, to lay him win and place. He may well sluice up and make me look a fool yet again, but I think he is underpriced at his current Sportsbook odds of <b class="inline_odds" title="1.60"><span class="inline_odds__main">8/13</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.60</span></b>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I am willing to lay him at up <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> win and <b class="inline_odds" title="1/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/5</span></b> place - I think you will get filled lower than that, but those are the figures I am working to - so they are my guide prices. I'd be more than happy to have the field running for me at <b class="inline_odds" title="2.24"><span class="inline_odds__main">5/4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.24</span></b>.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">And I reckon we could get the place jackpot, too. This has more depth than the odds imply.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Whenever a tipster recommends a lay, it is vital that they give a price at which he no longer is opposable. To not do so is irresponsible, as we all know how markets can change dramatically.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">That price for me here is <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b>. He is currently <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.74</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b> as this piece goes live.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Lay Captain Teague to Win @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b> and To Place @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/5</span></b> in 15:30 Cheltenham</p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.221313651" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I appreciate you may have to wait until Friday, when the markets really beef up - and I think the place market will only go up late Thursday afternoon - to get involved but that's the way I will be playing it.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">And, aside the Irish challenge, Chepstow winner <strong>Minella Missile </strong>could be a handy horse to have onside.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Incidentally, someone clearly had the same idea as me as regards laying Captain Teague. He ranges from <b class="inline_odds" title="1.65"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/6</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.65</span></b> to <b class="inline_odds" title="1.56"><span class="inline_odds__main">4/7</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1.56</span></b> fixed odds, but someone, a touch over-eager, jumped to the front of the exchange queue at <b class="inline_odds" title="21/20"><span class="inline_odds__main">2.06</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">21/20</span></b> late on Wednesday morning, which was immediately taken.</span></p><h2><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32803842&raceTime=1700226600000&dayToSearch=20231117&marketId=924.383789779">Cheltenham 13:10</a> & <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32803842&raceTime=1700237100000&dayToSearch=20231117&marketId=924.383789815">16:05: No Bets (at present)</a></strong></h2><p><strong></strong></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">I may add to this column on Thursday afternoon once the non-ITV handicaps at <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32803842&raceTime=1700226600000&dayToSearch=20231117&marketId=924.383789779">13:10</a> and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/horse-racing/meeting?eventId=32803842&raceTime=1700237100000&dayToSearch=20231117&marketId=924.383789815">16:05</a> are priced up. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">In fact, I almost certainly will as those big field handicaps look very tempting, so that is one of the main reasons I have gone up with this column now. </span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">The update will happen once the prices appear on Thursday, and I will flag it up on Twitter, so come back then.</span></p><p><span style="font-weight: 400;">Good luck, all.</span></p><hr><p><strong>Read Alan Dudman's Daily Racing Multiple <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/">here</a>.</strong></p><hr><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.221313651">Lay Captain Teague to Win 15:30 Cheltenham @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.221313651">Lay Captain Teague to Place 15:30 Cheltenahm @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/5</span></b></a></p></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.221313651">Lay Captain Teague to Win 15:30 Cheltenham @ <b class="inline_odds" title="4/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">4/5</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/horse-racing/market/1.221313651">Lay Captain Teague to Place 15:30 Cheltenahm @ <b class="inline_odds" title="1/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/5</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>PROFIT AND LOSS (Nov 1 onwards; 2023-24 NH season)</h2> <p>STAKED: 5<br>RETURN: 0<br>P/L: -5<p><strong>PROFIT AND LOSS</strong> (April 16-Oct 31; 2023 Flat season)</p><p>STAKED: 202<br>RETURNS: 168.9<br>P AND L: -33.1</p><p>*Bets settled at Betfair SP for fairness</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">LET'S ALL EMBRACE SAFER GAMBLING WEEK</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <p>Let's talk about Safer Gambling. Betfair proudly supports Safer Gambling Week (13-19 November 2023). 