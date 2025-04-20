Paul Nicholls Bank Holiday Monday Runners: Wicked Thoughts has a strong chance on handicap debut

Paul Nicholls has 13 runners on Monday

Wicked Thoughts my best chance of the day

Sans Bruit looking to back up Aintree victory

Plumpton

He has been disappointing so far and hung badly left-handed last time at Sandown so we are looking for better now that that is racing on a left-handed track.

He is at his best on fast ground and enjoyed a great time over fences when the sun was shining in the summer and autumn.

He needed the run at Newbury last month after a winter break, was then dropped 3lbs and this valuable race has been the plan for a long time.

He is fit and will and will enjoy the ground but this is a much tougher race altogether and I feel he is on a high enough mark for what he achieved when he was on a roll in 2024.

I was thrilled with the way he bounced back to form by winning the Red Rum at Aintree from the front for the second year running.

He was raised 9lbs for that victory so it makes sense to use the 5lbs claim of our talented conditional Jay Tidball.

While Sans Bruit will love the track and the decent ground at Plumpton I had him ready for his life at Aintree and have it in the back of my mind that he had a hard race there and this might possibly come a bit quick for him.

He struggles a bit with his breathing and has been very disappointing but it's a smallish field and hopefully he can pick up some of the pieces.

He's going the right way, won his maiden hurdle tidily from the front at Ascot a month and a mark of 118 looks fair in his first handicap. He's in form, will like the ground and has solid claims in a competitive race.

He jumps well but was outpaced on his first start over fences at two miles and the ground was much softer than forecast when we upped him to three miles at Kempton next time.

It wouldn't surprise me if takes a nice step forward now on better ground.

He's been a bit keen but still ran very well at Chepstow on his first start of the season but has been disappointing since then and was pulled up at Wincanton on Boxing Day

Like quite a few of our horses at the time he wasn't right but he is much improved now and should run well.

He won his bumper on his racecourse debut at Ascot on good ground in November but was then below par on his return to the same track just before Christmas.

While he is going nicely again at home after a winter break he looks up against it here.

Chepstow

He has shown a bit of promise in two starts despite not quite getting home on soft ground. We think he will be suited by three miles on good ground and I am hoping for better from him in a first time tongue tie.

He's a nice prospect and won tidily at Wincanton last month. He's thrived since then and has an obvious chance in this before he goes on holiday.

He tends to be a bit keen in his races but the plan to drop him down to two miles at Newbury last time didn't really work.

So he is back to two and a half miles in trip but is probably still on a stiff enough mark because he is so consistent. Better ground will suit Beau Balko who has forged a decent partnership with Ben Bromley.

He is a nice prospect, has been knocking on the door, has shown plenty on both his starts and I liked the way he kept on to finish second in a decent bumper at Kempton in February.

He will be well suited by the galloping track at Chepstow and this will be his last run before he goes hurdling next season.

He is another promising prospect and was due to run at Ffos Las on Thursday until I withdrew him when the ground turned too testing.

He took a bit of time to come to himself after we bought him as a three year old but he is ready to go now, though like all my bumper horses first time he is sure to improve for the experience. He is one for the future.

