Paul Nicholls 2024/25 National Hunt Season Preview: Five Novice Hurdlers to follow

The 2024/25 National Hunt season is here and we asked Betfair amabassador Paul Nicholls to talk us through five novice hurdlers to run for the stable during the campaign. And the 14-time British Champion Trainer had delivered, showing us a quintet to keep onside in the jumps season.

Teeshan

"Teeshan was a very nice horse in Ireland, winning his only bumper. We bought him there for the de la Heys.

"He won his first bumper very nicely at Exeter, he didn't beat much but he didn't come off the bridle. He ran far too free at the Festival. Has had a nice summer break and he's done well physically."

The Bluesman

"A lovely big horse, very much a chaser for the future. Ewe bought him after he ran well in an Irish point-to-point, cost plenty of money. Was third on debut at Kempton when he was a little bit green. Then at the end of the season he made all to win at Chepstow.

"The bumper form doesn't mean anything bar it was an education for him. I think he will be very smart over hurdles. A good novice hurdler who will make a lovely chaser."

Tutti Quanti

"He had a run in France last year where he was second. We bought him after that, we left him until the spring. He had a very good run on debut at Taunton, coming second to a nice mare of Nicky Henderson's. We didn't run him again as we didn't want to lose our maiden tag.

"He is a lovely four-year-old who will start in National Hunt novice hurdles or a maiden hurdle. He already has a mark of 125 off those two runs so that shows the level of ability he has. He is a lovely horse to go novice hurdling with."

Sorceleur

"A tough four-year-old. He ran in bumpers last season, winning one at Taunton very nicely, making all.

"He ran very well on debut at Exeter and at Aintree, got a bit unlucky getting impeded just at the wrong time. He showed he has plenty of class and he will be running in National Hunt novice hurdles from November."

Regent's Stroll

"Very smart horse in bumpers. Won on debut at Ascot. He was then qualified to run in Doncaster-sponsored bumper £100k at Newbury in March. He gave everything weight there but won very nicely again.

"Looks like a real stayer, I suspect we'll start him over 2.5 miles but that is not set in stone. He is from the family of Denman and is a hugely exciting novice hurdler."