Listen to Paul Nicholls Jumps Season Preview with Betfair: What's new for Team Ditcheat, top targets and runners to follow

Paul Nicholls season preview with Betfair

Team Ditcheat's targets for 2024/25 revealed

Nicholls aims for 15th Trainers' Championship

Get Paul's top pick for season, dark horse and handicapper to follow

Cheltenham Festival changes and how they affect Nicholls yard

Listen to Paul Nicholls season preview with Betfair

Paul Nicholls cannot wait for the start of the National Hunt season and you can find out about all of his plans by listening to his preview of the campaign exclusively with Betfair.

In a wide-ranging conversation with Vanessa Ryle, Betfair ambassador Nicholls fill us in on a summer of change at his Ditcheat HQ and discusses what lies in store for 2024/25.

Paul Nicholls targets 15th Trainers' Championship title

The 14-time Champion Trainer is determined to win back his title this season and, in the podcast, goes in-depth on his rivalry with fellow trainers Willie Mullins and Dan Skelton.

Harry Cobden sealed the jockey's title in the spring and Paul talks about his riders for the new season as they bid to hit the heights on Ditcheat runners.

Paul Nicholls' ones to watch in 2024/25

It's been a summer of incomings and outgoings at Ditcheat and Paul explains what's new in the yard.

He also reveals the key targets for 2024/25, discussing big name chasers Bravemansgame, Stage Star, Pic D'Orhy, Ginny's Destiny and Stay Away Fay.

Then there are the Novice Chasers, some of them already well known, with Caldwell Potter, Rubaud, Captain Teague and Kalif Du Berlais aiming to kick on again this term.

And what of the hurdlers? Paul talks about his plans for Blueking D'Oroux and Liari as well as providing exclusive insight on where Tutti Quanti, Regents Stroll and Teeshan may go this season. On top of that there are the juveniles and bumper horses, Sauvignon and Talk To The Man.

Paul gets down to the nitty-gritty, with his top pick for the season, his dark horse and his handicapper to follow. With all this and more you will be clued-up about the Nicholls yard in 2024/25.

Paul Nicholls on Cheltenham Festival changes

Finally, what does he think of the recently-announced changes to the Cheltenham Festival?

With his 49 Cheltenham Festival winners to his name, including four Gold Cups, there is nobody better placed to talk about the news.

Watch and listen to the Paul Nicholls jumps season preview 2024/25 with Betfair.