Olly Murphy: Two exciting runners to bookend Sunday's Exeter card

Bumper winner makes debut over timber

13:40 - Tamar Bridge

No. 9 Tamar Bridge (Ire) EXC 1.7 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Tamar Bridge won his bumper first time out and now has his first run over hurdles. He doesn't have any experience in this sphere in what looks a very warm race, and I'd be delighted if he could finish in the first four. He hasn't been the most straightforward horse to train but he will improve for whatever he does here.

A strong race but he fared well on previous run

17:10 - Thunder Rock

No. 9 Thunder Rock (Ire) EXC 1.6 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

Thunder Rock runs in what looks a strong race on paper with plenty of decent form being brought to the table. He ran well on his debut at Newcastle when finishing third, running with the choke out for too long. He will be ridden a lot more patiently and looks to have an each-way chance at a big price.



