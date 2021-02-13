- Trainer: Olly Murphy
- Jockey: A. P. Heskin
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 2lbs
- OR: -
Olly Murphy: Two exciting runners to bookend Sunday's Exeter card
Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy saddles two runners at Exeter's card this Sunday afternoon and the Warwickshire trainer outlines his thoughts on their chances...
"He will be ridden a lot more patiently and looks to have an each-way chance at a big price."
- Olly Murphy on Thunder Rock
Bumper winner makes debut over timber
Tamar Bridge won his bumper first time out and now has his first run over hurdles. He doesn't have any experience in this sphere in what looks a very warm race, and I'd be delighted if he could finish in the first four. He hasn't been the most straightforward horse to train but he will improve for whatever he does here.
A strong race but he fared well on previous run
Thunder Rock runs in what looks a strong race on paper with plenty of decent form being brought to the table. He ran well on his debut at Newcastle when finishing third, running with the choke out for too long. He will be ridden a lot more patiently and looks to have an each-way chance at a big price.
Sunday 14 February, 5.10pm
|Pressure Sensitive
|Bowtogreatness
|No Word Of A Lie
|The Plimsoll Line
|Thunder Rock
|Peaked Too Soon
|Earth Star
|Doyens De Ante
|Exmoor Express
|Mr Sociable
