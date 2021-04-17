Olly Murphy: Two each-way chances at Ayr on Scottish Grand National day

Ground will play to his strengths

13:50 - The Butcher Said

The Butcher Said has had a long enough season but this is his last run in novice company. He's been in good form at home, jumping well and we'll ride him patiently here again. We'll need a bit of luck but he will love the ground and fingers crossed he's got a good each-way chance at a price.

First run in eight months but he's in good form at home

16:10 - Enemy Coast Ahead

Enemy Coast Ahead has been off the track since August because of a little injury but he's not really a soft ground horse anyway, so conditions will be up his street here. This is his first run since a wind op and will be his first time in handicap company. It's a slight step up in trip but he's in good form and he won't mind a small field. He'll probably improve for the run but hopefully he's fit enough to do himself justice under Adrian Heskin and he's another with an each-way chance.