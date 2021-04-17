To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Olly Murphy: Two each-way chances at Ayr on Scottish Grand National day

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy
Olly Murphy has two runners on Scottish Grand National day at Ayr

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy has two runners at Ayr on Scottish Grand National day, as the Warwickshire trainer outlines his thoughts on their chances...

Ground will play to his strengths

13:50 - The Butcher Said

The Butcher Said has had a long enough season but this is his last run in novice company. He's been in good form at home, jumping well and we'll ride him patiently here again. We'll need a bit of luck but he will love the ground and fingers crossed he's got a good each-way chance at a price.

First run in eight months but he's in good form at home

16:10 - Enemy Coast Ahead

Enemy Coast Ahead has been off the track since August because of a little injury but he's not really a soft ground horse anyway, so conditions will be up his street here. This is his first run since a wind op and will be his first time in handicap company. It's a slight step up in trip but he's in good form and he won't mind a small field. He'll probably improve for the run but hopefully he's fit enough to do himself justice under Adrian Heskin and he's another with an each-way chance.

