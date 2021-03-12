Olly Murphy: Presence of Mind could run well at big price at Hereford

Ayr

Slow ground and track will help his chances

14:32 - Friary Land

Friary Land is fitted with first-time blinkers that will hopefully help him now back up in trip. The slow ground and a big galloping track will play to his strengths and he's a very strong stayer. He looks to have an each-way chance under Adrian Heskin in what looks an ordinary race.

My best chance on Saturday

16:20 - Tamar Bridge

Tamar Bridge made a lovely debut over hurdles at Wetherby when staying on to finish third in a very hot contest. He gets plenty of weight off his main market rival and I'll think he'll handle the ground well, and he should be sharper for the experience last time. I think he is my best chance of a winner on Saturday.

Hereford

Has ability and good form to boot

14:17 - Whatya On About

Whatya On About is having his third start over hurdles. He'll want to relax a bit more than he did on his previous start at Fontwell, but he's a horse who has ability. Plenty of his form has worked out well and he will have an each-way chance in what looks a competitive race.

Horse and rider hope to extend winning partnership

15:27 - Presence Of Mind

Presence Of Mind has been very disappointing on his two runs this year, but he jumps his fences very well and is a previous point-to-point winner. He's reunited with David England who's 2-2 on him, and he's a horse who could run well at a big price.

New distance for frustrating type

17:12 - Jetaway Joey

Jetaway Joey steps up to three-miles for the first time. He's been a frustrating sort, always working well at home and shown me more there than on the track to date. Hopefully, the new trip will suit him well, we'll ride him patiently and having him coming home strong at the finish.

Consistent horse can go well again

17:45 - Dubai Guest

Dubai Guest steps back up in trip and wears first-time cheekpieces. He has been very consistent on his last two starts and Fergus Gregory is back in the saddle to claim 3lbs. He's one I think can go well and is another with good each-way claims.