- Trainer: Olly Murphy
- Jockey: Fergus Gregory
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 4lbs
- OR: -
Olly Murphy: Lord Of Kerak should go close at Newcastle
Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy saddles three runners across Saturday's cards at Kempton and Newcastle and the Warwickshire trainer discusses their chances...
"Reverts back to novice company with a penalty and Fergus Gregory takes 3lbs off his back. He looks well in at the weights and off the best of his form, he should go very close."
Newcastle
He looks well in at the weights back down in class
He was disappointing when upped in grade on his last start at Warwick. He reverts back to novice company with a penalty and Fergus Gregory takes 3lbs off his back. He looks well in at the weights and off the best of his form, he should go very close.
Kempton
Trip should suit this each-way chance
Gunsight Ridge steps up in trip to two-and-a-half miles, which should suit as he was a point-to-point winner. He looks to have a nice mark and the form of his Newbury run has been franked with the winner going in again. If he runs his race, he has an each-way chance under Aidan Coleman.
Wind op will hopefully help him see out trip better
The Butcher Said has had a wind op since his last run when he didn't see the trip out at Doncaster. He seems in very good form at home and we're looking forward to running him again. Hopefully, he is a horse that goes well at a big price and he's well capable of being competitive in a nice handicap like this if putting his best foot forward.
