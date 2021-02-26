Olly Murphy: Lord Of Kerak should go close at Newcastle

Newcastle

He looks well in at the weights back down in class

13:35 - Lord Of Kerak

He was disappointing when upped in grade on his last start at Warwick. He reverts back to novice company with a penalty and Fergus Gregory takes 3lbs off his back. He looks well in at the weights and off the best of his form, he should go very close.

No. 2 Lord Of Kerak SBK 10/11 EXC 2.36 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Fergus Gregory

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Kempton

Trip should suit this each-way chance

13:15 - Gunsight Ridge

Gunsight Ridge steps up in trip to two-and-a-half miles, which should suit as he was a point-to-point winner. He looks to have a nice mark and the form of his Newbury run has been franked with the winner going in again. If he runs his race, he has an each-way chance under Aidan Coleman.

No. 10 Gunsight Ridge SBK 16/5 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: Aidan Coleman

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 122

Wind op will hopefully help him see out trip better

15:35 - The Butcher Said

The Butcher Said has had a wind op since his last run when he didn't see the trip out at Doncaster. He seems in very good form at home and we're looking forward to running him again. Hopefully, he is a horse that goes well at a big price and he's well capable of being competitive in a nice handicap like this if putting his best foot forward.