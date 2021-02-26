To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Olly Murphy: Lord Of Kerak should go close at Newcastle

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy
Kempton and Newcastle are the focus for Olly on Saturday

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy saddles three runners across Saturday's cards at Kempton and Newcastle and the Warwickshire trainer discusses their chances...

"Reverts back to novice company with a penalty and Fergus Gregory takes 3lbs off his back. He looks well in at the weights and off the best of his form, he should go very close."

13:35 – Lord Of Kerak

Newcastle

He looks well in at the weights back down in class

13:35 - Lord Of Kerak

He was disappointing when upped in grade on his last start at Warwick. He reverts back to novice company with a penalty and Fergus Gregory takes 3lbs off his back. He looks well in at the weights and off the best of his form, he should go very close.

Kempton

Trip should suit this each-way chance

13:15 - Gunsight Ridge

Gunsight Ridge steps up in trip to two-and-a-half miles, which should suit as he was a point-to-point winner. He looks to have a nice mark and the form of his Newbury run has been franked with the winner going in again. If he runs his race, he has an each-way chance under Aidan Coleman.

Wind op will hopefully help him see out trip better

15:35 - The Butcher Said

The Butcher Said has had a wind op since his last run when he didn't see the trip out at Doncaster. He seems in very good form at home and we're looking forward to running him again. Hopefully, he is a horse that goes well at a big price and he's well capable of being competitive in a nice handicap like this if putting his best foot forward.

Get up to £30 in free bets for Cheltenham with our superb offer

You can get up to £30 in free bets for Cheltenham in our fantastic Festival offer. Just bet £20 on the Exchange on each Saturday of racing from February 13 onwards to qualify. T&Cs apply. For full details click here.

Newc 27th Feb (2m4f Nov Hrd)

Show Hide

Saturday 27 February, 1.35pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lord Of Kerak
Wetlands
Deluxe Range
Cochisee
Master Alan
Shaka The King
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

More Olly Murphy

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles