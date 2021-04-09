Olly Murphy: Thomas Darby has been crying out for this trip and can go well

Aintree

He's been crying out for three miles

15:35 - Thomas Darby

No. 10 Thomas Darby (Ire) SBK 25/1 EXC 22 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Thomas Darby is in good form and he didn't have a hard race at the Cheltenham Festival. I'm looking forward to stepping him up to three miles, and he's also up in grade, but I think he will run respectably. He's been crying out for the trip and hopefully he can go well under Aidan Coleman.

Model of consistency would have liked some rain

16:15 - Calipso Collonges

Calipso Collonges has been a model of consistency in staying handicap chases this year and ran well on his last start at Ludlow. I would have loved a drop of rain for him but he's in good form. He stays well and he'll run respectably off a light weight of 10st, with Sean Bowen in the plate.

Unbeaten duo feature in curtain closer

18:20 - Sure Touch & Go Dante

Both of my horses in the bumper are unbeaten. Sure Touch won well at Wincanton and Sam Wahley-Cohen is getting the leg up for the first time, and he'll be a lovely horse for next year who can hopefully deal with the hustle-and-bustle of a big field here.

Go Dante was mightily impressive when winning first time out on his debut at Wincanton and Aidan Coleman takes the ride. He will improve for the run and he's a very smart horse, and I'd be hopeful he will run very well.

Chepstow

He carries a double penalty but he will handle the ground

12:30 - Getaway Luv

Getaway Luv has a double penalty to overcome. Venetia Williams' horse looks the one to beat but my lad will handle the ground fine and I think the track will suit him and it would be great to think he might win his third hurdle race of the year under Fergus Gregory, who claims 3lbs.

She needs to improve but may be competitive off this mark

13:35 - Mighty Meg

Mighty Meg is going to have to improve on what she's shown us so far but based on a couple of her previous runs last summer, she looks as though she could be competitive off a mark of 90 and hopefully the step up in trip can bring some improvement.

He has a good chance based on his last run

14:10 - Kaproyale

No. 3 Kaproyale EXC 1.1 Trainer: Olly Murphy

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: 98

Kaproyale is still a maiden but he ran better on his last start at Wetherby and the step up in trip should help his chances once again. He looks to have an each-way chance under Adrian Heskin in what looks an ordinary race.

Schooling has been fine after fall on last start

15:20 - Ginistrelli

Ginistrelli had a heavy fall at Ludlow last time out but his schooling has been fine since and he was a good winner at Doncaster on his penultimate start, and also won at Uttoxeter back in July. Forgetting his tumble a couple of weeks ago, he looks to be another who has a good chance here.