Olly Murphy Exclusive: Aidan Coleman is my first ever retained stable jockey

From Friday the 16th of October I'm delighted to say that Aidan Coleman will be riding as my No.1 jockey.

Due to the increase in horses and the size to which my yard, Warren Chase, has grown over such a short period of time, it is now necessary to appoint a No.1 who can commit to the yard.

Richard Johnson has been a massive part of my team from the early days and I will continue to use him but due to his other commitments during the winter months I felt this was a crucial move for us

I'm really excited for the season ahead and looking forward to a fruitful association with Aidan.

