Olly Murphy Exclusive: Aidan Coleman is my first ever retained stable jockey

Aidan Coleman
Aidan Coleman -the new no1 jockey for Olly Murphy

Aidan Coleman will ride as Olly Murphy's retained stable jockey from Friday, the first such appointment from the Stratford-upon-Avon based trainer, who explains the decision here...

"I'm really excited for the season ahead and looking forward to a fruitful association with Aidan."

From Friday the 16th of October I'm delighted to say that Aidan Coleman will be riding as my No.1 jockey.

Due to the increase in horses and the size to which my yard, Warren Chase, has grown over such a short period of time, it is now necessary to appoint a No.1 who can commit to the yard.

Richard Johnson has been a massive part of my team from the early days and I will continue to use him but due to his other commitments during the winter months I felt this was a crucial move for us

I'm really excited for the season ahead and looking forward to a fruitful association with Aidan.

You can get more exclusive insight from Olly on the season ahead in our in-depth Stable Tour and by listening to our special edition of Racing...Only Bettor, also featuring Joseph O'Brien.


2020/21 UK National Hunt Jockey Title - Betfair Odds

4/7 Brian Hughes
15/8 Harry Cobden
6/1 Richard Johnson
20/1 Paddy Brennan
20/1 Sam Twiston-Davies
25/1 Aidan Coleman

50/1 bar 

