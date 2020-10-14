Olly Murphy Stable Tour: Five to follow and dark horses for 2020/21 season

Listen to our exclusive Stable Tour podcast here and read Olly's in-depth thoughts below

I K Brunel - Son of Midnight Legend is steadily improving Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. Jockey 02/10/20 Fontwell Park 2/5 Chase 2m 5f 135y Soft A. P. Heskin 02/02/20 Musselburgh 1/4 Hurdle 2m 7f 180y Soft A. P. Heskin 18/12/19 Newbury 4/11 Hurdle 2m 4f 118y Gd/sft A. P. Heskin 16/11/19 Cheltenham 8/8 Hurdle 2m 5f Heavy A. P. Heskin 23/10/19 Fontwell Park 1/14 Hurdle 2m 3f 49y Gd/sft A. P. Heskin 23/02/19 Kempton Park 6/7 Hurdle 2m Gd/frm Barry Geraghty More detail

He looks fantastic having been in the care of Gold Cup winning jockey Paddy Brennan over the summer and I can't wait for a fruitful campaign. He won a bumper on his debut at Carlisle and he progressed nicely last season, winning twice over hurdles, including a Class 2 at Musselburgh when stepping up to three miles for the first time.

I firmly believe he has all the attributes of a top-class staying chaser. He has plenty of size and scope, and stamina to boot. His schooling has been excellent, it's been brilliant watching him school over fences with regular rider Adrian Heskin.

He will start off over two-and-a-half miles in a novice chase once the ground is safe and we will almost certainly end up over three miles towards the back end of the season. He's currently rated 140, so he will need to improve over fences to become a graded chaser, but we firmly believe that's in his sights.

There are no long-term targets as we'll need to see how he fares on his chasing debut but he's one to really look forward to.

Champagnesuperover - He looks fantastic with natural pace and scope Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. Jockey 08/02/20 Newbury 3/9 Bumper 2m 69y Good A. P. Heskin 02/01/20 Ayr 1/8 Bumper 2m Heavy A. P. Heskin More detail

He's a five-year-old son of Jeremy and another that spent his summer break with Paddy Brennan, coming back to Warren Chase looking fantastic. He won a bumper on debut at Ayr last January in impressive fashion. He then ran in a Listed bumper at Newbury where we learnt that cut in the ground is very important to this horse.

He has a similar profile to Brewin'upastorm, both winning first time out and having lots of natural pace and scope. We will start him off in a novice hurdle as soon as the ground eases. His schooling has been very good, and I can't wait to get him back onto a racecourse in the coming weeks.

Jetaway Joey - Exciting horse has all the attributes Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. Jockey 23/02/20 Fontwell Park 1/7 Bumper 2m 1f 162y Heavy Aidan Coleman 21/11/19 Market Rasen 2/7 Bumper 2m 125y Soft Aidan Coleman More detail

Jetaway Joey won a bumper in fine style at Fontwell on his second attempt, improving markedly from his debut at Market Rasen. He has a similar profile to the likes of Itchy Feet and Thomas Darby had at this stage, having won a bumper and now heading over hurdles where he could be anything.

We have several exciting young horses with fantastic pedigrees, but I've picked him out because he looks to have improved dramatically since last season.

He's got all the attributes to be a decent horse and he shows plenty of natural ability in his work at home. We will start him in a novice hurdle over two-and-a-half miles. He's another that appreciates slower ground.

No long-term targets but don't be surprised to see him progress thought the season.

Here Comes McCoy - Horse of huge potential shows all the right signs Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. Jockey 04/10/20 Uttoxeter 4/11 Hurdle 1m 7f 168y Gd/sft Fergus Gregory 11/01/20 Warwick 1/18 Bumper 2m Soft Aidan Coleman More detail

Here Comes McCoy is a gorgeous son of Scorpion and sire to the multiple Grade One winner Might Bite. He was a winner of his only start at Warwick in impressive fashion, and I strongly considered him for the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham back in March.

In the end, we felt it was better for his long-term future to focus on this season and his lack of experience and the occasion may have got to him. He has huge amounts of potential and shows all the right signs at home. He's another that's taken well to jumping.

I'm looking forward to starting him off over two-and-a-half miles in a maiden or novice hurdle in the coming weeks. Another with no real targets beyond his hurdling debut but one to keep an eye on this winter.

Nickolson - Natural talent will benefit from experience Date Course/Class Pos Type Dist. Gng. Jockey 08/03/20 Warwick 2/13 Hurdle 2m Heavy Richard Johnson 17/10/19 Wincanton 1/9 Hurdle 1m 7f 65y Good Richard Johnson 25/02/19 Ayr 1/10 Bumper 2m Gd/sft Fergus Gregory More detail

He is not the easiest horse to train, but he's probably got the most natural ability of any horse in my care. He won his bumper at Ayr on debut back in February 2019. He then started last season, winning a maiden hurdle at Wincanton impressively, before things didn't work out at Warwick.

Unfortunately, he lost his novice status last season and lacks experience. He's rated 135, so we'll look to start him off in an intermediate hurdle at Carlisle in October. We'll then look at something like the Jerry Fielding at Newbury. Hopefully this can be a stepping stone to bigger things.

The lack of experience over hurdles would be my only concern but he has the potential to end up in graded races in the spring.

Dark Horses

No Risk Des Flos

No Risk Des Flos is an unraced, five-year-old son of No Risk At All. He's a big flashy grey who shows me all the right signs at home and he's held his own on a couple of away days alongside some proven winners.

At this early stage, he stands out amongst my unraced five-year-olds as one to follow. He'll start off in a bumper in the coming weeks.

Grandads Cottage

Grandads Cottage came over from Ireland with a big reputation and hefty price tag having won his point-to-point on debut at Portrush.

He was placed in two bumpers last season, looking slightly disappointing given his profile. Some may have written him off but I'm looking forward to starting him over hurdles this campaign. He will be aimed at a two-mile maiden hurdle once the ground eases and don't be surprised to see a different horse this year.