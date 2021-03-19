Olly Murphy: Eskendash could make his mark on debut for me

Yard debutant boasts course form

Kempton, 14:05 - Eskendash

Eskendash is having his first run for me since joining from Pam Sly. We're still learning about him but he's a nice type and I'm looking forward to running him here. He's a course and distance winner so the track and trip will suit, and Fergus Gregory takes 3lbs off his back. I'd be hopeful rather than confident on his first run for me, but fingers crossed the change of scenery at Warren Chase will have freshened him up and he could go well with an each-way chance.

Needs to show more but better ground will suit

Uttoexeter, 15:00 - Nickolson

Nickolson is a horse I've always thought a lot of. He's not quite shown us what believe is his true form over his last few runs, but he loves better ground and hopefully he'll get his chance to run on a quicker surface here. It's a slight step up in trip and if he gets into a nice rhythm and in what looks a competitive race he has good each-way claims. I'd like to think we'll see the best of him, and fingers crossed for a good run.

Disappointed last time but I don't give up on him

Uttoxeter, 17:15 - Seemingly So

Seemingly So is a horse I expected to run a big race at Taunton last time. We ran him in blinkers and he schooled sharply the day before in February, but he didn't seem to go that day. The blinkers will be back on and hopefully the better ground will suit him. I wouldn't give up on this lad and he's got plenty of ability. I wouldn't be surprised to see him run better this time and he's another with place claims under Aidan Coleman.