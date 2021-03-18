To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Olly Murphy Day 4 Cheltenham Runners Preview: Strong Glance hoping for more course success

Olly Murphy
Olly Murphy sends two horses on the final day of the Festival

It's the final day of the Cheltenham Festival and Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy has two runners at Prestbury Park, with a further two at Fakenham. The trainer gives his thoughts on their chances in his latest blog...

Strong Glance had a couple of wins at Lingfield in bumpers last month and is a big price after getting into the County Hurdle, but will be suited by the ground drying out.

Cheltenham Festival

Drying ground will suit him

13:55 - Strong Glance

Strong Glance had a couple of wins at Lingfield in bumpers last month and is a big price after getting into the County Hurdle, but will be suited by the ground drying out. He'll be dropped in and ridden for luck, and hopefully he can run respectably under Aidan Coleman.

14:30 - Champagnesuperover

Champagnesuperover is going to have to improve on what he has shown us over hurdles so far. He's a horse who has always shown me plenty at home but needs to start doing this on the track. If he switches off, he could run well at a big price on his first run over this trip but he has a bit to find on ratings with the horses at the top of the market.

Fakenham

He has place claims in ordinary race

14:20 - Zee Man

Zee Man has to put behind a poor effort last time out when falling at Ayr earlier this month. This is his first run over three-miles and Callum McKinnes takes 7lbs off his back. I think he has an each-way chance at a track he has won at before in what looks an ordinary race on paper.

Step up in trip will suit but he needs to show more

14:55 - Rock The House

Rock The House is going to have to improve on what he's shown in novice hurdles so far this season and he switches to a handicap. I don't think the handicapper has been very lenient with him, but the step up in trip will suit and hopefully he can give a good account under David England.

