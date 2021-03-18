Olly Murphy Day 4 Cheltenham Runners Preview: Strong Glance hoping for more course success

Cheltenham Festival

Drying ground will suit him

13:55 - Strong Glance

Strong Glance had a couple of wins at Lingfield in bumpers last month and is a big price after getting into the County Hurdle, but will be suited by the ground drying out. He'll be dropped in and ridden for luck, and hopefully he can run respectably under Aidan Coleman.

14:30 - Champagnesuperover

Champagnesuperover is going to have to improve on what he has shown us over hurdles so far. He's a horse who has always shown me plenty at home but needs to start doing this on the track. If he switches off, he could run well at a big price on his first run over this trip but he has a bit to find on ratings with the horses at the top of the market.

Fakenham

He has place claims in ordinary race

14:20 - Zee Man

Zee Man has to put behind a poor effort last time out when falling at Ayr earlier this month. This is his first run over three-miles and Callum McKinnes takes 7lbs off his back. I think he has an each-way chance at a track he has won at before in what looks an ordinary race on paper.

Step up in trip will suit but he needs to show more

14:55 - Rock The House

Rock The House is going to have to improve on what he's shown in novice hurdles so far this season and he switches to a handicap. I don't think the handicapper has been very lenient with him, but the step up in trip will suit and hopefully he can give a good account under David England.