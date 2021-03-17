To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Olly Murphy Day 3 Cheltenham Runners Preview: Looking forward to running Allavina

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy
Olly Murphy has just the one runner on the third day of the Cheltenham Festival

Just the one runner for Olly Murphy on the third day of the Cheltenham Festival, but it's a big-price contender that he's really looking forward to running...

She keeps improving and I'm looking forward to running her

16:15 - Allavina

Allavina is a big price but I'm really looking forward to running her. I think a strongly run race will suit her and she's in good form of late, bolting up at Taunton last time out. She seems to be improving with every race and I think she is one who can go well at a price.

Cheltenham 18th Mar (2m1f Grd2 Mares Nov Hrd)

Thursday 18 March, 4.15pm

Royal Kahala
Roseys Hollow
Hook Up
Glens Of Antrim
Telmesomethinggirl
Gauloise
The Glancing Queen
Skyace
Magic Daze
Mighty Blue
Pont Aval
Perfect Myth
Martello Sky
Allavina
Will Victory
