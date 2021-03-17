- Trainer: Olly Murphy
- Jockey: Aidan Coleman
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 2lbs
- OR: -
Olly Murphy Day 3 Cheltenham Runners Preview: Looking forward to running Allavina
Just the one runner for Olly Murphy on the third day of the Cheltenham Festival, but it's a big-price contender that he's really looking forward to running...
She keeps improving and I'm looking forward to running her
Allavina is a big price but I'm really looking forward to running her. I think a strongly run race will suit her and she's in good form of late, bolting up at Taunton last time out. She seems to be improving with every race and I think she is one who can go well at a price.
Cheltenham 18th Mar (2m1f Grd2 Mares Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Thursday 18 March, 4.15pm
|Royal Kahala
|Roseys Hollow
|Hook Up
|Glens Of Antrim
|Telmesomethinggirl
|Gauloise
|The Glancing Queen
|Skyace
|Magic Daze
|Mighty Blue
|Pont Aval
|Perfect Myth
|Martello Sky
|Allavina
|Will Victory
