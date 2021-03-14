To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Olly Murphy Day 1 Cheltenham Runners Preview: The Wolf has ability

Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy
Olly Murphy has two runners on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival

Olly Murphy has two runners on the first day of the Cheltenham Festival, and while both have tough tasks the Betfair Ambassador isn't completely without hope...

He has ability but needs to improve here

14:30 - The Wolf

The Wolf has been disappointing since winning on chase debut at Chepstow, but he's a horse with plenty of ability. Hopefully, a big-fielded handicap will suit him well and he'll be ridden patiently, but he will have to improve a lot on what we have seen so far.

He's in good form but this is tough ask up 16lbs

16:15 - Tinnahalla

Tinnahalla won well at Catterick on his last start and was raised 16lbs in the process. That will make life very difficult as he's a very head strong front-runner, and I'm not sure that will suit him in a race like this. But he goes for the race in good form, and hopefully he can run respectably.

***

Course winner has had good start to life over hurdles

Sedgefield 13:45 - Graces Order

Graces Order has won at this track before and the softer the ground, the better her chances. She's had two good starts over hurdles so far and looks to have a good each-way chance here, with David England back in the plate having won on her previously.

Cheltenham 16th Mar (2m Grd3 Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Tuesday 16 March, 4.15pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Saint Sam
Houx Gris
Coltor
Busselton
Riviere Detel
Cabot Cliffs
Nassalam
Homme Public
Youmdor
Zoffanien
Sage Advice
Glorious Zoff
Druids Altar
Her Indoors
Balko Saint
Hell Red
Tinnahalla
Longclaw
Elham Valley
Jeff Kidder
Burgundy Man
Soldier On Parade
Curious Bride
Cant Stop Now
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

