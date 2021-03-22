- Trainer: Olly Murphy
Olly Murphy: Copperless and Coleman combo can yield results at Taunton
Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy is preparing for a busy Tuesday as he saddles nine runners across the cards at Wetherby and Taunton and discusses their chances...
Wetherby
Could be each-way chance but only if he improves
Kaproyale has been very disappointing to date. He drops back in trip and hopefully a bit of better ground will suit him. I think he works a lot better at home than what he shows on the racecourse and if he shows his best, he will have an each-way chance in what doesn't look the strongest of races.
Bottom of the weights back over hurdles
Jones Well is another who hasn't shown much so far but hasn't had much luck on his side either. He stays very well and is at the bottom of the handicap on his return to hurdles, and if he can improve on his form, he can run into a place in what looks an ordinary contest.
My best chance at Wetherby will enjoy big track
Armand De Brignac ran well on his debut in a bumper at Sandown in November. He has certainly come on for the run and a big galloping track will suit him well. We'll ride him a little bit more positively and I think he is my best chance of a winner at Wetherby on Tuesday with Fergus Gregory taking 3lbs off his back.
Taunton
Good flat horse makes debut over timber
Bright Eyed Eagle wasn't a bad horse on the flat for Ed Walker and his jumping has been fine. He may well lack a bit of experience but is in good form at home. If he can run to a similar level over hurdles, hopefully he goes here with an each-way chance.
Aiming to get his revenge
Grandads Cottage was an unlucky loser on his last start at this track over the same trip, just beaten a short head earlier this month. He takes on the winner that day again but is on 6lbs better terms and I'd like to hope he can go one better under Harry Skelton.
My best chance at Taunton will enjoy good ground
Copperless is short of experience in handicaps but he works like he's got a nice mark of 117. He's got some nice form from his Perth and Market Rasen runs and the good ground will help his chances. I thought he was my best chance of a winner on the card under Aidan Coleman.
Step up in trip may help him improve
Mr Katanga has been very disappointing to date, pulling up at Fontwell on his last start, but he works at home like he's got ability. He steps up to three miles for the first time and he could be one who runs well at a big price with Lewis Stones taking 7lbs off his back.
Better ground will suit
Miss Gold Den ran well on her debut at Warwick in November but has struggled in her subsequent runs on soft ground. The better conditions can help her chances here and I'm hoping she'll run respectably over a new trip and with Jack Tudor claiming 3lbs.
