Olly Murphy: Brewin'upastorm really excites me this week

Olly Murphy is represented by Brewin'upastorm on Merseyside in a hot renewal of the Aintree Hurdle on Day One of the Festival.

Sole entry on day one excites me



15:25 - Brewin'upastorm

His schooling has been excellent and we're really excited to run him. I'm really looking forward to running Brewin'upastorm here. It's been the plan for him all season to run in this race and we've kept him fresh since his win at Fontwell in the National Spirit.

He loves the track and we're expecting a really good run from him. He did a lovely piece of work last week and seems in fantastic form. We've schooled him a couple of times this week and his jumping has been slick and smooth, and we can't wait to get him there.

His form ties in with Paul's horse McFabulous, so all being well and he jumps the last with a chance, we can roar him home. It's a privilege to have a runner in the Grade One and we're looking forward to it.

Friday

Strong chance for Glance

13:45 - Strong Glance

Strong Glance has had some decent wins on the all-weather this season but didn't really get a run at Cheltenham, although he wasn't given a hard race. He's got a nice low-weight here and Aidan Coleman is in the plate. I think he'll appreciate the drying ground and flat track at Aintree, and I wouldn't be too surprised to see this lad run a good race at a big price.

Nice rhythm is key

15:25 - Itchy Feet

Itchy Feet is another horse who has been freshened up and has had a bit of a winter break. He's had two intensive schooling sessions down with former Gold Cup winning trainer Henrietta Knight, and he's schooled well. He did a lovely piece of work the other day with Brewin'upastorm and he's another lad we're looking forward to running. Fingers crossed he gets into a nice rhythm and if he jumps well, he is another who can go well at a price.

Softer ground would suit

16:40 - Champagnesuperover

Champagnesuperover ran a big race in the three-mile Grade One at Cheltenham on his last start. If that race hasn't left its mark on him, I think he is capable of running a big race back at this trip. A lot of his form is on softer ground but hopefully he is just as good in decent conditions and can put in another big performance.

Last time out win was promising

17:15 - Copperless



Copperless is a horse that I think a lot of. He won well at Taunton last time and he's improved since that run. Lewis Stones takes 7lbs off so he's got no weight on his back and I'm hoping he can go well. It's a competitive race but I think he's got an each-way chance.