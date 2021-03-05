- Trainer: Olly Murphy
- Jockey: Richard Johnson
- Age: 6
- Weight: 10st 12lbs
- OR: -
Olly Murphy: Alpha Carinae is ready for the step up at Doncaster
Betfair Ambassador Olly Murphy discusses his four runners this weekend at Doncaster, Kelso and Huntingdon, including a good each way chance at the Yorkshire course...
"She doesn’t look too badly in at the weights and I’d say she has a good each-way chance."
Saturday
Doncaster
Unexposed contender makes handicap debut
Ginistrelli has his first run in a handicap. He's unexposed and hasn't got a lot of experience. He's had a winter break and a wind op, so hopefully he'll run well at a big price with Fergus Gregory taking 3lbs off his back.
She'll handle the ground following winter break
Alpha Carinae is stepping up in both class and trip after having a winter break and I think she will handle the good ground well. She doesn't look too badly in at the weights and I'd say she has a good each-way chance.
Kelso
Dropping back in bid to finish in the money
Hunters Call drops back to two-miles for a race that has some very good prize money. He's been ultra-consistent in all of his handicaps so far this season and it would be great to think he can finish in the money again under Aidan Coleman.
Sunday
Huntingdon
Hoping for a respectable hurdles debut
Wireless Operator makes his debut for me here. He's in good form, albeit he has no experience over hurdles, but he jumps well at home. It's a competitive looking race so it will be nice to build on some fairly average bumper form and he's more of a horse for the future.
