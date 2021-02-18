Olly Murphy: A trio of chances at Kelso on Friday

Previous winner now carries penalty but he's in good form

13:20 - Fabrique En France

Fabrique En France was a winner over hurdles on his last start at Wincanton in January when fitted with a tongue tie. Life won't be as easy now he has to shoulder a penalty but he's in good form and is a strong stayer over two miles in soft ground.

He's a strong stayer but faces tough rival

13:50 - Port Of Mars

Port Of Mars runs in a three-runner novice chase where he takes on Protektorat, who is a graded horse of Dan Skelton's. Our lad was impressive the last day at Hereford and he's a strong stayer, so will handle conditions well. We may struggle to beat Dan's horse on ratings, though.

Step up in trip can hopefully work the oracle

14:20 - Kaproyale

Kaproyale has been disappointing thus far but he's certainly better than what he's been showing. We've stepped him up in trip so hopefully that will help him and I'd like to think he has an each-way chance in what looks an ordinary race.