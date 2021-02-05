Olly Murphy: I won't be surprised to see Itchy Feet go well on return to hurdles

Warwickshire trainer Olly Murphy saddles three runners at Wetherby and Sandown Park on Saturday, and the Betfair Ambassador outlines his thoughts on their chances...
"His schooling has been good and he’s a horse who still retains a lot of ability. If he travels through the race with some more fluency, it won’t surprise me to see him go well."
- Olly Murphy on Itchy Feet
Step back in trip should suit him
Sandown 15:30 - Calipso Collonges
Calipso Collonges should be suited by the drop back to three miles and I think he will handle the very testing conditions well. He gets on well with our conditional Fergus Gregory who claims 3lbs, and he could outrun his odds.
He has schooled well ahead of return back over timber
Wetherby 14:30 - Itchy Feet
Itchy Feet reverts back to hurdles after not taking well to fences so far this season, albeit his form has still been very strong. His schooling has been good and he's a horse who still retains a lot of ability. If he travels through the race with some more fluency, it won't surprise me to see him go well.
Conditions will suit based on point-to-point evidence
Wetherby 16:10 - Thunder Rock
Thunder Rock is a horse we like and he runs in the bumper. He handled these conditions well when finishing second in his point-to-point and he has done everything nicely at home. He ran a good race first time out under rules at Newcastle and fingers crossed he's a horse who will go very well on his second start for us.