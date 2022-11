Editeur ticks a lot of boxes ahead of feature race

Shearer looks set to score the hat-trick

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

The November Meeting at Cheltenham has been a major focus point in the opening live fire exercises of the National Hunt season for many years now.

The meeting has produced many a memorable winner and there will be great excitement for the many for whom it will represent a first trip to Prestbury Park of the new season.

Lots of boxes ticked for Editeur in PP Gold Cup

*PLEASE NOTE: Since publication, Editeur Du Gite has become a NON-RUNNER

The Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase (14:20) is one of the feature events of the meeting and the one I like is the Gary Moore-trained Editeur Du Gite.

The eight-year-old made a somewhat controversial return to action at Cheltenham three weeks ago, with him being weak in the betting prior to switching from his usual forceful tactics to a much more restrained ride.

That change in tactics makes more sense now that we see him stepped back up to two-and-a-half miles for this big race, as one can now assume that his connections were seeking to get him more relaxed prior to going back up in trip for this race.

There is quite a bit of pace on paper in this race and it wouldn't be a surprise if Editeur Du Gite's connections decide to follow the leading bunch rather than join the fray up front.

While his last two attempts at mid-range trips have seen him pulled up, the trip wasn't the issue on either occasion and his previous efforts over it as a younger horse suggest that stamina shouldn't be an issue for him. His record at Cheltenham reads well, his trainer is in fine form and his rider was on board for his last two wins.

All in all, he ticks plenty of boxes and appeals as being overpriced.

*PLEASE NOTE: Since publication, Editeur Du Gite has become a NON-RUNNER

Rely on Shearer to score again

The other race of interest is the Paddy Power Games Handicap Hurdle (14:55). Paul Nicholls has been in tremendous form in recent weeks and he looks to have a right chance of winning this with the progressive Shearer.

No. 3 Shearer (Ire) SBK 10/3 EXC 4.6 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 139

The son of Flemensfirth was a promising sort in bumpers, being considered good enough to run in the Champion Bumper in which he was beaten 23 lengths behind Sir Gerhard.

His novice hurdle campaign was a bit disappointing in that context, but Nicholls has said that Shearer was struggling on and off with sore shins for much of the campaign and that most likely held him back from showing his full ability.

With a summer break under his belt, Shearer has returned a much-improved horse this season, winning both his starts in staying novice hurdles in fine style, with the latter success coming over this course and distance.

While the handicapper has very much had his say by raising him a total of 12lb for those two victories, he looks to be progressing rapidly enough that he may well be up to defying that rise now that he returns to handicap company.

This bigger field should play to his strengths and it wouldn't surprise to see him complete his hat-trick in style.