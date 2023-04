Top class Flat action from Newbury

Kev likes a 14/1 shot in the Greenham

Is there a handicap blot in the 15:15?

The Flat season has really ramped up a gear in the last couple of weeks. Classic trials have been rolling in and while we have perhaps yet to see fireworks, they could well be primed to go off in the Greenham Stakes at Newbury this Saturday.

Golds isn't Streets behind Greenham rivals

Newbury, 14:40

The Watership Down Stud Too Darn Hot Greenham Stakes (14:40) will primarily focus on the return of the Dewhurst winner Chaldean as he puts his 2000 Guineas credentials on the line.

The son of Frankel had a wonderful juvenile campaign, twice beating the subsequent Craven winner Indestructible prior to showing a fine attitude to make most of the running to win the Dewhurst Stakes.

What we have learned about Frankel in his stallion career so far is that his progeny generally get better with age.

Chaldean was his first colt to win a Group 1 as a juvenile in Europe, so the promise of even better to come this season should be obvious. Mind, he was just a medium-sized colt at best when seen last season and there is likely to be a lot of focus on how he has physically developed over the winter.

That he was more precocious than expected may hint that he might not progress as much as a typical Frankel should. Of course, all of that may prove to be wide of the mark, but when one is presented with an odds-on shot, any such concerns should be aired.

With that in mind, I'm inclined to take a chance on the Eve Johnson Houghton-trained Street Of Gold.

The son of Havana Gold had a very different juvenile to Chaldean, but went through it unbeaten in five starts, winning three very valuable races along the way.

He has proven his stamina for this trip, as well as his ability to handle an ease in the ground, and one suspects that we have yet to see the very best of him. This represents a big step up in class for him, but he might well surprise a few.

Back Streets Of Gold each-way in 14:40 Newbury @ 14/1

A blot on the handicap?

Newbury, 15:15

The Betgoodwin Spring Cup Handicap (15:15) has the look of a particularly competitive contest, but the William Haggas-trained Lattam looks a potential blot on the handicap.

The four-year-old is very lightly raced, but William Haggas made a declaration of intent by throwing him into deep waters for the Irish Lincoln at the Curragh last month.

In what was quite a messy race, Lattam looked to have no chance under the final furlong as he has a wall of horses in front of him, but he showed a remarkable turn of foot to pull victory from the jaws of defeat and prevail in a photo finish.

It couldn't be clearer that a 5lb rise for that victory could very much underestimate his true superiority.

An ease in the ground is said to be important to him and he should get that in this contest. He seems unlikely to have as much traffic to contend with either and granted a clearer passage through the race than he got at the Curragh, he is likely to be able to show significant further improvement.

While he is a short price for a race of this type, it is justifiable. He should take all the beating.