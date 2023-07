Two tips from Kevin Blake for ITV Racing at Newbury

7/2 4.40 Highland fancied to upset odds-on favourite

12/1 13.00 The Grand Visir has ideal conditions

The ITV Racing cameras will roll into Newbury on Saturday for the Weatherbys Super Sprint card and one is assured of an afternoon of highly-competitive racing action.

Pulling a winner out of it doesn't appeal as being the easiest of tasks, but sure we'll do our best and hope for a kind bounce of the ball.

The first race that has caught my eye is the bet365 Stakes (13:50) and Al Aasy has been chalked up as the short-priced favourite.

The six-year-old is a horse I am fond of. He has a huge amount of talent as he showed when a neck second to Pyledriver in the Coronation Cup at Epsom in 2021, albeit with a significant caveat attached that he hasn't always delivered as much as seemed likely off the bridle.

A gelding operation seemed to have a positive impact on him for a while, but he proved very disappointing on his return to action in a Listed race at Newmarket in July. He was beaten 25 lengths on that occasion and looked a shadow of the horse he was at his peak. Now, the question becomes whether one is prepared to forgive that run and hope that he returns to form with that run under his belt.

This column has been all about forgiveness in recent weeks, but at the available prices, even I can't be forgiving enough to side with Al Aasy on this occasion.

The one I like against him is the Charlie Appleby-trained Highland Avenue. In a race with plenty of question marks attached to the main contenders, Highland Avenue looks a comparative model of consistency.

No. 3 (6) Highland Avenue (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: William Buick

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

The five-year-old hasn't won for over two years, but seven of his last 10 runs have seen him run to a level of around 110 which would be enough to put him bang in the mix of this contest if Al Aasy runs below himself.

He comes into this off the back of a typically-solid run in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot and all being well he can repeat that level of form here.

Back Highland Avenue to Win @ 7/24.40 in 13:50 Newbury Bet now

The other race that I am interested in is the Mettal UK Handicap (14:25) and I'm siding with an old boy in the shape of The Grand Visir.

No. 3 (2) The Grand Visir SBK 12/1 EXC 12 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Richard Kingscote

Age: 9

Weight: 9st 11lbs

OR: 97

The nine-year-old has put together a fine record at Royal Ascot over the years and he enhanced it at this year's meeting. He had a luckless run in the Ascot Stakes on the Tuesday, but backed up quickly to run a huge race to finish second to Dawn Rising in the Queen Alexandra Stakes on the Saturday, his third consecutive placing in that race.

The handicapper could and possibly should have dealt with him more robustly than the 2lb rise he gave him for it, but one imagines that his veteran status made the assessor reluctant to be tough on him.

That run makes his mark of 97 look attractive back in handicap company and he has a fine record of running very well on his next outing after Royal Ascot over the years. This looks a winnable race for a horse with his back class and with conditions looking to be ideal, he makes plenty of appeal at a double-figure price.

Back The Grand Visir E/W @ 12/113.00 in 14:25 Newbury Bet now

Racing... Only Bettor - Watch Here!

Check out Tony Calvin's Saturday ITV Racing Tips here.