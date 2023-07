Tony Calvin has two tips to consider at Newbury

Right, as I am still away, no flowery waffle this week, so let's get the ground situation out of the way first at ITV's three Saturday tracks.

The Saturday weather forecast at Newbury, Market Rasen and the Curragh is set to be Wet, Wet and Wet, with respectively 4mm, 17mm and 9mm due, according to the main site I use. Others have more falling, others less, but, as we all know, it's a total guess-up.

We will start with Newbury's two-day meeting, where the going is currently good, but there is that rain due, which suggests you should be looking for ground-versatile horses as a safety net, if not swimmers.

The Newbury action starts with a 1m2f Listed race at 13:50, which I originally thought I would not be having a bet in, until I saw the Sportsbook put in Al Aasy at 4/61.65 and Dancing Magic at 18/119.00.

I wouldn't even consider siding with the favourite at 4/61.65 myself after that comeback run last week - as forgiving as you could be as that was his first run for yonks - and I was not in the least bit surprised to see one firm go up with 11/82.32 afterwards, trying to attract all the early money for him.

Epic Poet and Highland Avenue are the likely forward-goers but I liked Dancing Magic best at the prices, as I thought he ran very well when I tipped him up at 66/167.00 for the Hampton Court, considering his jockey gave the outside to no-one and he was done no favours by the scrimmaging on his inside caused by Oviedo, who re-opposes here.

No. 5 (5) Dancing Magic (Ire) Trainer: Roger Teal

Jockey: Sean Levey

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: -

Proven on quick and testing ground, with last year's Vertem Futurity fourth coming on heavy and his Craven third on good ground, I am going to take my chances with him again.

Back him at 19.018/1 or bigger on the exchange, though of course the fixed-odds 18/119.00 is highly acceptable. In fact, the Sportsbook is the way to play this at this stage (there is one piece of 20/121.00 in the marketplace), as exchange liquidity will be light at this juncture.

The 2m handicap at 14:25 is much more up my usual betting strasse, and I thought it would be, once again. But then the prices started to come through at around 11.30am on Thursday morning, and I was disappointed by the 7/24.40 on offer about Nathanael Greene.

However, that was pretty much the price across the board, and maybe I was being unrealistic as no-one could have failed to spot the promise of his fourth in the Northumberland Plate, a race for which he was hammered into joint-favouritism late on but given a curiously quiet ride to finish fourth.

He hasn't really kicked on since beating a then 94-rated Giavelotto at Haydock last July, but I have little doubt he has a good handicap in him off 88 and maybe the initial try with blinkers will work. He wore cheekpieces for the first time when winning at Haydock, after all.

But the bottom line is that I want more than 7/24.40, and it isn't as if Haggas is mustard with the blinkers switch (20 from 155 since 2009). And it is not as if Newcastle has been the first time he has flattered to deceive.

At the current odds the 10yo course winner Rainbow Dreamer, just a 1 ¼ length behind him at Newcastle and 8lb better off here, is a much better bet at 40/141.00 (indeed there is plenty of 50/151.00 knocking about in the marketplace).

No. 8 (1) Rainbow Dreamer Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 10

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 92

He will appreciate all the rain, and more, that is due on Saturday. Like I said, there is bigger available elsewhere, but Rainbow Dreamer at 40/141.00 each-way, four places, is a fair bet and a price I'd be happy to take.

He has run to his current all-weather mark of 99 in five of his last six starts, so he is no back number at his age, from his current rating at least. And don't forget he is 7lb lower on turf here. I wouldn't lay him at 25/126.00 myself, even if he has been something of a sand merchant in recent years.

The 6f Group 3 Hackwood Stakes at 15:00 is a classic of its kind, in that is a typically tight-knit race from a ratings perspective, with just 8lb separating the best from the worst (before penalties and allowances are factored in, admittedly) in the 12-runner race.

I was naturally delighted when Lezoo's owners said they wanted to wait for this Group 3 for their filly, when their friend Frankie Dettori could ride, rather than going to the July Cup with their Group 1 winner - but it takes all sorts, I suppose.

They can't all roll the big dice; some prefer tiddlywinks and lesser races.

If an unpenalized Lezoo can't win this race, then of course she would have had no business being at Newmarket last week, but I wouldn't be giving up on her on the basis of a non-staying run in a Guineas and a modest showing in the Commonwealth Cup where she was on the wrong side of the track.

But, given there are admittedly doubts about her having fully trained on, she was a filly I would have rather have backed and tipped at 20/121.00 for the July Cup (as I did) rather than side with her at 4/14.80 here, especially as Rohaan, Cold Case and the blinkered-first-time Ehraz (the lowest-rated in here at 105 but very dangerous here), to name just three, are serious rivals.

I was surprised to see only 23 entered at the five-day stage for Weatherbys Super Sprint given that 25 could have run in the valuable 250k 2yo race at 15:35, but at least they lost only two at the overnight stage.

As for a bet, you are on your own though, as the narrow Queen Mary runner-up Relief Rally dominates this on form and on the clock but is priced accordingly at 13/82.62. That is not a price I intend to be playing at in this column, let alone in 21-runner 2yos races where I imagine they will be splitting up into three groups.

Market Rasen - 14:05, 14:40 & 15:15: No Bets

I have been keeping zero check on summer jumping, so I was pretty much starting from scratch when looking at Market Rasen's three ITV races.

It is good ground at Market Rasen where they have been watering, and in fact they have put on 20mm this week. And maybe they put more on today (Thursday).

The clerk of the course will presumably be surprised to read, then, that 17mm of the natural stuff is due on Saturday (and maybe 5mm on Friday, too), so the ground here could be very interesting if that all lands before or during racing.

I won't be having a bet myself but I will quickly talk you through the ITV races.

I am a sucker for an oldie, so Pink Eyed Pedro interested me most at a double-figure price on the exchange in the 2m4f139yd handicap hurdle at 14:05.

He is better known as a chaser - indeed he finished third in the Summer Plate off a mark of 142 on this card in 2021 - but he can race off a hurdles mark of just 107 despite winning in this discipline at Southwell last time, and following up with a close second at Straftord.

Last year's neck runner-up Castel Gandolfo can be excused a below par run at Cartmel last time as he was 3lb out of the handicap - and it was also Cartmel, I guess - so he looked an okay price at the Sportsbook's 14/115.00 in the 2m handicap hurdle at 14:40. The claimer, Jack Hogan, who rode him to win at Kelso previously is back on board, for what is worth. I will probably throw a few quid at him myself.

I didn't even have half a fancy in the 2m5f Summer Plate at 15:15, to be truthful, but everyone loves a story in racing, so us positive souls will be rooting for Francky Du Berlais to complete a hat-trick in the race.

He was teed-up nicely for this here when third last month and he goes for his third successive win off a fair mark. He was never going to be missed in the market though, and 11/26.40 is probably on the skinny side, if anything.

At least we seem pretty certain of soft, maybe even heavy, for the Irish Oaks at the Curragh at 15:45 - the course is currently yielding to soft with a wet forecast from Friday afternoon well into the weekend - a race in which Aidan O'Brien was responsible for five of the nine at the four-day stage on Tuesday.

He runs four of the eight, and if Savethelastdance is as good as she looked under these ground conditions at Chester, I suspect she will win. But at Evens with the Sportsbook, she is easily resisted.

Good luck.