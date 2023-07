Seven rides for Ryan Moore on Irish Oaks day

No. 4 (6) Henry Longfellow (Ire) EXC 2.98 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

We had a fair few in here at the entry stage - we also run the No Nay Never colt Master Of The Hunt - but I ride Henry Longfellow, who is by Dubawi out of a certain Minding, so there wouldn't be too many better bred for the job.

We will let the racetrack tell us more but suffice to say he has been pleasing us at home, though how he will cope with the ground if it gets too testing is the most obvious question mark. And there are a couple in here who have already shown a decent level of form, too.

No. 7 (8) Pearls And Rubies (Usa) SBK 1/1 EXC 2.12 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

Impressive over 5f at Navan on her debut, we backed up her pretty quickly and ran her in the Chesham 13 days later. And, while she didn't quite win, her narrow second marked her down as a filly with a lot more to give.

This is another decent race, but I'd say she is just about the one to beat maybe, though Gunzburg, and a couple of other, are obviously big threats. Our Fairyhouse winner The Caribbean is improving with his racing.

No. 11 (15) Hispanic (Ire) SBK 40/1 EXC 21 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 13lbs

OR: 94

He obviously has to improve on his three runs this season to be featuring here but this is the deepest ground he has raced on this year and he has dropped to a mark of 94. Soft ground could well see him return to his juvenile form, which included a win here, and that would make him competitive.

No. 5 (3) Ladies Church SBK 4/1 EXC 5.2 Trainer: John Patrick Murtagh, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

This is the first time I have ridden her but she looks a very good ride to pick up after what she did at Naas first time out in first-time cheekpieces. She also won this very race last season but that was probably a career best at Naas.

The less rain the better for her though, as she is a filly who likes a decent surface.

No. 7 (5) Savethelastdance (Ire) SBK 4/5 EXC 1.87 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

We went into the Oaks confident of a big run after the way she did it at Chester and, even though she finished second to a very good filly at Epsom, the suspicion is she is better than she showed that day.

The key to her may be soft ground, which she looks like getting here, and hopefully she can give me the same feel she did at Chester. It'd take a good one to beat her on that showing. However, we run four, and obviously Warm Heart is a serious threat after what she did in the Ribblesdale. She is a fast-improving filly.

No. 7 (3) Emily Dickinson (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.05 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: -

Emily Dickinson is the form horse going into the race. She is ground-versatile but she is arguably at her best in soft going and she goes well around here. She ran more like her true self when fourth in the Gold Cup and she really should be going close on that form.

We think Gooloogong is a good colt, hence it is why we are moving him straight from his maiden win to Group 2 company. He was very impressive for me at Navan in March, beating a couple of decent horses easily enough over 1m2f in heavy ground, and hopefully the 1m6f trip will suit this obviously unexposed Australia colt.

He will need to improve a good deal to beat Emily Dickinson though, and Okita Soushi's Duke Of Edinburgh win off 102 - that's very strong handicap form - makes him a live threat in this company.

No. 1 (10) Democracy (Ire) EXC 3 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 88

A good winner here on debut on heavy back in April, he has found it tough going in Group company since, but a handicap run off 88 gives him realistic winning claims here in a competitive nursery.

