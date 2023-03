Flat racing is back and Kevin Blake has two strong tips

An alternative to a short priced favourite at Kempton

A 9/1 horse too big to ignore in the Lincoln

The Flat is back! The days are getting longer, April Fool's Day is upon us and the turf season is about to kick off in the UK at Doncaster on Saturday. Life is good!

ITV Racing will focus on the action at Doncaster as well as all-weather action at Kempton and there are a couple of appealing propositions in amongst the action.

Let's take on the favourite!

Kempton is my first port of call for the Unibet More Extra Place Races Magnolia Stakes (14:05). Secret State has been chalked up as the short-priced favourite, but he has a few significant concerns attached to him.

Having looked very promising indeed when winning valuable handicaps at Royal Ascot and Glorious Goodwood, he had a wind operation and was gelded on either side of a disappointing run at Ascot in September.

As well as that, this mile-and-a-quarter trip is likely to be shorter than ideal and his wide draw may not make it easy for him to get to the lead.

Perhaps he will be over all his troubles and will be able to overcome these concerns to make a winning return to action, but with him having been put in at a short price, he looks like one to take on.

The one I like against him is the Andrew Balding-trained Foxes Tales. The five-year-old has shown himself to be a talented but slightly quirky individual, winning the Golden Gates Handicap at Royal Ascot and the Rose of Lancaster Stakes at Haydock.

No. 2 (3) Foxes Tales (Ire) Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: Oisin Murphy

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

He was gelded over the winter months which appeals as having the potential to be a help to him and there was a lot of encouragement on his return to action in the Winter Derby at Lingfield five weeks ago.

He came from a poor position on that occasion, but finished off to good effect to finish third and should come on from that run. He is well drawn here and if he can sit a bit closer to the pace, he should be capable of going very close.

Back Foxes Tales 14:05 Kempton 2pts win 6.0

A generous price in the Lincoln

The other race of interest is the main event of the weekend, the 15:35 Pertemps Network Lincoln at Doncaster.

As always, this is fiercely competitive. If you are looking for a few at big prices, I'd give a mention to Boardman, Safe Voyage and Toshizou. However, the selection is the Charlie Fellowes-trained Atrium.

The four-year-old made steady headway up the ranks last season, improving a total of 15lb and winning three times.

It was the last of those wins that stamped him as a potential Lincoln winner, as he saw off the progressive Empirestateofmind in authoritative fashion over this course and distance in September.

It is a piece of form that very much highlights his Lincoln credentials and his trainer is likely to have been well aware of his likely suitability for this race.

No. 5 (13) Atrium Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 100

It wouldn't at all surprise if he has all his screws tightened in the hope of a bold show in this race. I'm surprised that he isn't a shorter price and a big run should be forthcoming.