Two each-way tips at Cheltenham from Kevin Blake

Sign up for our World Cup Newsletter here

Jack Frost has rolled into town and he isn't taking prisoners! The temperatures have dropped right down all over Britain and Ireland in recent days. But thanks to herculean efforts involving frost covers, it looks as though Cheltenham will be able to race at a time when many others are likely to have to abandon their meetings.

There is a fine schedule of action set to take place there and hopefully I can help warm you up by picking a couple of winners.

Bett on big run from Maxwell's ride

The first race of interest is the AIS December Gold Cup Handicap Chase (13:50) and I'll be hoping that David Maxwell can take it to the max on Simply The Betts.

The case for the nine-year-old is a relatively simple one. He has an excellent record over this distance on the new track at Cheltenham, winning twice and finishing second twice from four starts which all came in very competitive handicap chases.

The British handicapping team have been making a concerted effort to drop the ratings of handicap chasers in the last year or so and Simply The Betts is another example of this practice in action. He has been dropped a total of 8lb for his last three runs despite them all having been quite good.

His Corinthian owner/rider bought him over the summer and their first run together was a solid one around the old course at Cheltenham last time. That run should sharpen him up and now that he returns to his preferred old course, it wouldn't at all surprise if they combine to run a big race.

Just in case you aren't familiar with David Maxwell, he is a rider of limited ability who buys horses to ride in races. He is capable of getting the job done as he showed when winning a handicap hurdle at Sandown last weekend, but his style isn't the most vigorous and it is important that one supports his mounts in that knowledge.

Back Simply The Betts win and place 13:50 Cheltenham @ 11.0

Epatante can run with a bit to spare

The other race that appeals is the Unibet International Hurdle (14:25) and the Nicky Henderson-trained Epatante is likely to take plenty of beating. The eight-year-old has been one of the better hurdlers on the scene for the last few years, winning six Grade 1 races including an impressive victory in the Aintree Hurdle back in April.

While Epatante was very much put in her place by Constitution Hill in the Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle on her seasonal return, that rival could well be the best hurdler we've seen for quite some time and there is no great shame in playing second fiddle to him.

There is certainly nothing of Constitution Hill's merit in this field and while there are some up-and-comers, my view is that Epatante will have too much class for them in a race that promises to be run to suit her. It wouldn't surprise if she won with a bit to spare.