Kevin's picks for Saturday of classy action

Klondike can improve again at Newbury

Notable drop in class gives Silver Samurai big chance

This weekend may have a slight feeling of the calm before the racing storm that is the Ebor meeting at York next week, but there is still an array of competitive and classy action being showcased on ITV Racing this Saturday to get stuck into.

No. 8 (2) Klondike SBK 7/2 EXC 4.8 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 12lbs

OR: -

The first Group action of the day comes in the form of the BetVictor Geoffrey Freer Stakes (13:50) at Newbury. It will see a clash of the generations with two promising three-year-olds taking on their elders.

I think the younger horses might have the edge and preference is given to the William Haggas-trained Klondike.

The son of Galileo only started his career in April, making a winning debut at this track in a valuable maiden. Thrown into the deep end since, he has acquitted himself really well against far more experienced opposition when second to Gregory in the Cocked Hat Stakes at Goodwood and fourth in the Bahrain Trophy at Newmarket.

Klondike looks to be improving with each start and will find this course and distance to be more straightforward than Goodwood and the July Course at Newmarket. He has come a long way in a short space of time and he seems sure to improve again. He looks to have a strong chance.

Back Klondike @ 7/24.40 Bet now

No. 1 (11) Silver Samurai SBK 8/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Marco Botti

Jockey: Andrea Atzeni

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 87

The other race of interest on the day is the visual feast that is the JenningsBet Grey Horse Handicap (14:05) at Newmarket. Confined to horses that are registered as being grey in colour, the race is always a wonderful spectacle, but it can also be an attractive betting race.

Given it's unique conditions and valuable pot for the grade, it is a race that lends itself to horses being laid out for it. Being a confined handicap, there can often be hay to be made by siding with one that is dropping in class for it and that is the angle I'm focused on this year.

The one I like is the Marco Botti-trained Silver Samurai. The six-year-old is particularly fortunate to get into this race, as he didn't run at all badly off a mark of 90 over this course and distance last time, yet was dropped 3lb by the handicapper to a mark of 87.

That allowed him to be entered in this 0-85, as horses rated 86 and 87 are allowed to be entered in such contests in Britain, albeit they are put in at the very bottom of the ballot order. However, this field didn't quite fill, so balloting didn't come into play and Silver Samurai has been able to get into the race.

The case for the six-year-old is clear. He started this season off a career-high mark of 99, but has slipped down 12lb in the ratings despite not running at all badly.

As mentioned, his latest run over this course and distance was actually quite promising, so for him to be dropped 3lb off the back of it was very generous. This represents a notable drop in class for him and with conditions being in his favour it wouldn't at all surprise if he ran a big race.

Back Silver Samurai e-w @ 8/18.80 Bet now

Watch Racing...Only Bettor

Read Ryan Moore: A trio of exciting 2yo's among my four Curragh rides on Saturday