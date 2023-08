Ryan has four rides at the Curragh on Saturday

Rides a trio of exciting 2yo's for Aidan O'Brien

Potentially smart Henry Longfellow and Pearls And Rubies go for Group 2 glory

13:45 - London City

No. 6 (12) London City (Usa) EXC 1.39 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: -

We had a fair few in this newcomers' race at the four-day stage and we run two of the eight, Chantilly and London City. On their homework and pedigree, I'd have happily ridden either here, with Chantilly a Galileo colt and London City, my mount, by Justify out of a dual Guineas-winning filly in Winter. The 7f looks an ideal starting point for both on paper but clearly we have no idea what they are up against. Both of ours go well, though.

15:27 - Henry Longfellow

No. 2 (3) Henry Longfellow (Ire) SBK 8/13 EXC 1.72 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

He had been going well at home prior to his debut here last month but we were aware that the experienced Mythology set a fair standard of opposition going into the race. So to beat that horse, who subsequently won well at Galway and who I rode to finish second in a good Group 3 at Deauville recently, so comfortably was obviously a very promising effort.

This is clearly up another grade or two but we have an excellent record in this race, winning it with some top-class future Classic winners, and hopefully Henry Longfellow, a son of Minding, can stamp himself as a candidate for future Group 1 honours, too. But let's not get ahead of ourselves as his bare form to date means this is a tough enough task in its own right, even with just four rivals.

I actually rode Portland when he finished third to Islandsinthestream on his debut here in June and the Wootton Bassett colt looked a decent prospect when winning there.

16:00 - Pearls And Rubies

No. 5 (7) Pearls And Rubies (Usa) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.75 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

She did very well to win over an inadequate 5f on her debut and she obviously ran a very commendable race under a fortnight later when just touched off by Snellen, who re-opposes here, in the Chesham.

She probably ran to a similar level here last time when second to another unbeaten, well-fancied filly and her overall form clearly gives her a decent winning chance here, for all it lacks an obvious stand-out.

16:35 - Starry Eyed

No. 11 (2) Starry Eyed (Ire) EXC 1.02 Trainer: Aidan O'Brien, Ireland

Jockey: Ryan Moore

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

I rode this Galileo filly for the first time when she was third in heavy ground at Leopardstown in early April. That shows she handles plenty of dig, but maybe she will be better on a decent surface. Whether we get that here with a very wet Friday in store, we shall have to wait and see.