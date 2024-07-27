Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Auguste Rodin to add to his growing Group 1 CV

Kevin Blake gives his verdict on the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes

Auguste Rodin to add to his numerous Group 1's

Rebel's Romance and Bluestocking the big dangers

The King George VI And Queen Elizabeth QIPCO Stakes (15:40) has long been considered one of the summer highlights of the Flat season.

Mind, the race went through a slightly less glittering phase in the last 10 years or so, with small fields and disappointing absences rendering it less engaging.

Thankfully there is no hint of that this year, with nine runners declared and an array of top-class contenders set to bring together multiple strands of international Group 1 form. It promises to be an absolute belter.

Aidan O'Brien could have the keys to the King George VI

In terms of how the race is likely to pan out, it looks to be a race that Ballydoyle will be able to control. Pacemakers were a constant on the big-race scene for many years, but there has definitely been less of them employed at the highest level in the last number of years.

Mind, there has been a bit more of it from the Ballydoyle team this season and this looks likely to be another example of it.

It has been well documented that Aidan O'Brien feels that the key to Auguste Rodin is being positive with him and having him prominent from the outset. That is simple in itself, but when one adds the next layer of nuance that Auguste Rodin has also shown himself to be a notable idler in front, it creates another challenge as they won't want him to hit the front too soon and be vulnerable to late swooper whilst idling.

On paper at least, the plan of action in its simplest form seems straightforward as the draw has been kind to the Aidan O'Brien runners in the context of what they seem likely to want to do.

Hans Andersen (5) has been helping to push the pace in recent starts and looks very likely to be the one to make the running for as long as he can. However, the real key to the potential Ballydoyle plan is the top-class Luxembourg (1).

He is a wonderful horse in his own right, being a Group 1 winner at two, three, four and five, and he was only beaten ½-length by Auguste Rodin in the Irish Champion Stakes last year. A generous galloper that can make his own running if necessary, he is likely to follow Hans Andersen or perhaps sit to his outer and strike for home once Hans Andersen can carry him no further.

Of course, it would be very ill-advised to consider a four-time Group 1 winner as just a piece in the Auguste Rodin puzzle. Luxembourg comes into this off the back of a fine win in the Coronation Cup and wouldn't be at all a surprise winner of this race.

However, he has come up second-best to Auguste Rodin once before over what is quite possibly his best trip of a mile-and-a-quarter and over this longer trip there is a fair chance that Auguste Rodin might be able to extend his margin of superiority over him.

Luxembourg has the class to give everything a lead well into the closing stages and with Auguste Rodin (2) likely to follow him every step of the way, one can imagine Ryan Moore will be perfectly poised to strike whenever he feels the right moment is.

What about the other six contenders?

There will be six other runners whose connections are likely to read the pace/tactical scenarios similarly to the above, so what can they do to come out on top?

Not every individual or indeed racing jurisdiction is fond of pacemakers as a concept, but I've always felt that they are a very welcome addition to top races as they usually ensure an even or better pace for all, increasing the chances of a clean race and a true result.

William Buick often finds himself facing into a multi-headed Ballydoyle challenge and that will be the case again as he takes the ride on the Charlie Appleby-trained Rebel's Romance.

Mind, if he could have picked a draw in light of all of the above, stall three is probably the one he would have picked. Being low and to the immediate outside of Auguste Rodin will give him options and reduce the chance of him finding himself pocketed. His mount is wonderfully versatile, being just as happy making the running or sitting prominent with or without cover.

One suspects Buick might well be happy to sit on Auguste Rodin's girth or tail. Buick will know well that Auguste Rodin can idle in front, but he also knows that his horse is a thorough stayer at the trip, so how Buick plays it will be fascinating.

Aside from the tactics, Rebel's Romance is a horse that deserves adulation. Sometimes when British and Irish-trained horses are sent onto the international circuit, their achievements can be somewhat underappreciated, even if they are accumulating a remarkable haul of Group/Grade 1 wins as Rebel's Romance has.

Make no mistake, this is a very good horse. While these may be the deepest waters he has faced in Europe, he looks to have a strong chance of being heavily involved in the finish and his price is fair.

The other main contender in the market is the Ralph Beckett-trained Bluestocking. She may be the only filly in the filly in the field, but her victory over Emily Upjohn in the Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh last time announced that she is ready to take on the boys at the highest level.

Returning to this longer trip is likely to help, but a career-best effort will be required. There is also a hint of a suspicion that she may have been ever so slightly flattered by her Pretty Polly win as the runner-up didn't have the most efficient of journeys and gave her a target to run down from a long way out.

They had taken off the cheekpieces for the Pretty Polly, so it is surprising to see them reapplied back over this longer trip. There is also a hint of doubt about her participation if the ground is deemed firmer than ideal by her connections.

If she lines up, this race will be a true test of her world-class credentials and her presence adds a thick layer of intrigue to an already very exciting contest.

Auguste Rodin to take all the beating

So, what to conclude? Auguste Rodin has been put in quite short in the early betting exchanges and it wouldn't be a surprise if he eases a little in the market.

However, the ominous and ultimately accurate market confidence that has centred on him when he has seemingly had serious questions to answer in the likes of the Derby and the Prince Of Wales's Stakes might well become a factor again closer to the off.

I feel the race maps really well for him and he is my pick to add to his growing CV of Group 1 victories.