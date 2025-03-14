Cheltenham Festival Day 4 Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets includes 50/1 Martin Pipe tip

Cheltenham Day 4 Superboost

On Thursday, the Betfair Superboost, Fact To File, won the Ryanair Chase in a canter after being boosted to 11/43.75 (won at 6/42.50) so you might not want to miss out on our Cheltenham Gold Cup Superboost featuring a jockey who rode 16/117.00 and 8/19.00 winners on Thursday, including the Grade 1 Stayers' Hurdle.

Betfair Ambassador Rachael Blackmore is the jockey in question and she's very much looking forward to riding Monty's Star in Friday's feature race (read her exclusive thoughts here). The Betfair Sportsbook have boosted Monty's Star to finish in the top four from 1/21.50 to 1/12.00 . To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

*Please note. This superboost is provided by the Betfair Sportsbook and not by any of our tipsters or writers. You can read about all of Betfair's offer on every day of the 2025 Cheltenham Festival right here.

Daddy Long Legs has enough class to defy top weight and be competitive from a mark of 152 in this contest.

The Willie Mullins-trained hurdler has previous winning form in a big field handicap, when beating Brentford Hope by five-lengths at Punchestown last year, from a mark of 135. Despite being 17lb higher rated here, he remains open to further improvement at the age of six, and has shown he has the ability to compete at Graded level when conditions are in his favour.

He was sent off as 9/43.25 favourite for the Grade One Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown last winter, pulled up when failing to cope with the heavy ground conditions, and was disappointing on his following start in soft ground, too.

The son of Almanzor, who fetched €210,000 as a three-year-old, has plenty of black-type achieving relatives, with a classy pedigree being out of Listed winner Private Eye. He could well be able to step back into Graded company in future, and be competitive in that sphere, making him an attractive proposition in handicap company, despite having to carry a hefty weight.

Recommended Bet Back Daddy Long Legs E/W in 14:00 Cheltenham SBK 16/1

Imposing gelding Valgrand appears well treated from a mark of 134 having beaten previous Listed winner Gale Mahler, who was rated 135 at the time, by seventeen-lengths over an extended two miles at the course in October.

He was well beaten by promising novice Potters Charm on his subsequent start, and has been unable to feature in two runs since, but he has the ability to bounce back on previous form and it could prove worth keeping the faith in him.

Earlier in his career, the Dan Skelton-trained gelding finished second to the useful The Kemble Brewery in a Cheltenham bumper, before finishing fourth behind Horaces Pearl, Tripoli Flyer and Good And Clever, in a Grade Two bumper at Aintree. The form of that race has worked out well, with a number of winners emerging from behind Valgrand that day, and the top three all franking the form significantly.

There should be more to come from Valgrand, whose yard has saddled the winner in four of the previous ten renewals of the race.

Recommended Bet Back Valgrand E/W in 14:00 Cheltenham SBK 13/2

Eddie and Patrick Harty-trained Irish Panther has performed with great credit in two recents efforts at Leopardstown, finishing third on both occasions including in Listed company on his latest start, when a length-and-a-quarter behind McLaurey.

The eight-year-old had shown some snippets of eye-catching form earlier in his career when a two-length second to Fact To File in a Leopardstown bumper, before finishing a four-and-a-half-length third to Ballyburn in a Punchestown bumper, as well as chasing home the likes of Walk Away Harry, Farren Glory and Daddy Long Legs.

Considering the form he had shown previously, the son of Lucarno made plenty of appeal from a mark of 118 on handicap debut on his penultimate start, and justified that support by placing at odds of 16/117.00. Whilst he runs from a much higher mark of 128 now, he remains unexposed and capable of showing further improvement, lightly raced over obstacles and still appearing to be a progressive type.

At a price of 16/117.00, he is impossible to ignore and it would be no surprise to see him make the frame.

Recommended Bet Back Irish Panther E/W in 14:00 Cheltenham SBK 16/1

Gordon Elliott-trained Harsh is a big price considering some of the form he's shown in the past, including when fourth in the Juvenile Handicap here last year at odds of 40/141.00.

Whilst he has been below par this term, he did perform with credit behind Al Gasparo in a Listed handicap at Leopardstown, from a mark of 125, which followed a respectable effort at Fairyhouse, proving he can turn it on when required.

The son of Dark Angel switched from Joseph O'Brien's to Cullentra last year, and although he has been inconsistent since, he is on a workable mark as a result and has proven he can be somewhat competitive in Ireland from a slightly lower rating.

No forlorn hope, the five-year-old, who has the scope for further improvement, has the ability to make the frame on a going day and could spring a surprise at 50/151.00.